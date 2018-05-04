CORRECTING and REPLACING Andra Capital Launches First Tokenized Late-Stage Technology Growth Fund on the Blockchain

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 3, 2018--Please replace the release dated April 30, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. ET with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

ANDRA CAPITAL LAUNCHES FIRST TOKENIZED LATE-STAGE TECHNOLOGY GROWTH FUND ON THE BLOCKCHAIN

Global Investors to Gain Access to Highly Sought-After Private Late-Stage Companies

Andra Capital today announced the launch of its late-stage, technology growth fund. The Andra Fund is tokenized on the Blockchain to enable greater access to qualified purchasers in the US and permitted investors globally.

Andra Capital seeks to break the mold of traditional venture capital investing by leveraging Blockchain technology through its Silicon Valley Coin (“SVC”). Andra is able to replace traditional paper contracts with digitized smart contracts. Andra’s “Silicon Valley Coin” is a security token. The fund plans to invest in shares of private, late-stage technology companies. An advantage of tokenizing the Fund is that it decentralizes venture funds and aims to connect technology companies with investors worldwide. The company is conducting a private pre-sale followed by its Silicon Valley Coin offering, which is expected to take place in Summer 2018.

Democratizing Venture Capital

Through its Silicon Valley Coin, Andra aims to democratize venture capital by allowing global investors to participate in late-stage Silicon Valley investments. Previously, this exclusive access has been primarily limited to closed VC networks and large investment firms. Andra Capital hopes to provide unprecedented access to late-stage high-growth pre-IPO technology companies.

“Andra Capital is democratizing venture capital with the ‘Silicon Valley Coin’, a security token built on the Blockchain. We combine our investment strategy with technology and world-class partners for an innovative fund structure,” stated Haydar Haba, Managing Partner at Andra Capital.

World-Class Partners

With a commitment to best-in-class professional management, oversight, and transparency, Andra Capital has partnered with:

DLA Piper serving as legal counsel, Deloitte & Touché LLP serving as the Fund’s auditor, Duff & Phelps overseeing valuation and compliance, and Apex Fund Services for fund administration.

“The Andra Fund is for institutional and token investors alike. The value of our coin is tied to the Fund’s investments as each token represents a unit of interest in the Fund. Perpetually evergreen, the Andra Fund seeks to increase in value and AUM size,” said Hermann Liu, Managing Partner at Andra Capital.

About Andra Capital

Andra Capital is a late-stage technology growth fund based in San Francisco. Andra uses the Blockchain to tokenize the fund and provide global investors with expanded investor access to exclusive, late-stage, private technology companies. Our innovative “Silicon Valley Coin”, which represents ownership interest in the Fund, is a tradable security token.

