PeopleScout’s Proprietary Talent Technology Platform, AffinixTM, Wins the 2018 HRO Today TekTonic Award for Candidate Experience

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 3, 2018--PeopleScout’s proprietary talent technology platform, Affinix, won the 2018 HRO Today TekTonic award in the Candidate Experience category. The announcement was made at the HRO Today North America Forum in National Harbor, Maryland and recognizes Affinix as a disruptive and industry-leading talent technology platform.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180503006084/en/

“In a crowded talent technology landscape, PeopleScout’s Affinix stands out from the field by curating the leading technology tools in the space,” said Debbie Bolla, editorial director and editor-in-chief of HRO Today Magazine. “We selected Affinix for this year’s TekTonic award because it transforms every step of the application process for everyone involved – from the candidate to the recruiter and the hiring manager.”

Affinix is a mobile-first, cloud-based platform that creates a consumer-like candidate experience and streamlines the sourcing process. Embedded within PeopleScout’s talent solutions, Affinix delivers speed and scalability while leveraging artificial intelligence, recruitment marketing, machine learning, predictive analytics and other emerging technologies with one-point ATS and VMS integration and single sign-on.

“We are honored to be recognized for our Affinix platform,” said PeopleScout President Taryn Owen. “We developed Affinix in response to major shifts in the talent landscape such as growing competition for right-skilled talent, candidates’ changing expectations about the hiring process and the increasingly fragmented talent tech ecosystem. Affinix helps us fulfill our brand promise to take our clients from now to next by empowering our clients to create a best-in-class candidate experience while infusing greater speed and scalability into their hiring process.”

PeopleScout’s Affinix talent acquisition technology enables:

Candidates to experience an application process that’s as simple as purchasing products online. Recruiters to source more candidates and to more easily identify and spend time with the best candidates. Hiring managers to connect with the best talent faster. Talent acquisition leaders to gain insights across their total workforce.

As a result, Affinix enhances sourcing and improves the speed-to-capture best candidates by:

AI sourcing that identifies an average of 27 more candidates per requisition. Increasing career site traffic by 94 percent on average and average time spent per visit by 237 percent. Utilizing easy apply features that improve applicant conversion up to five times. Reducing initial evaluation time by up to 67 percent through automated interviews and scheduling, improving interview-to-hire ratio by up to 70 percent and reducing time-to-fill by eight or more days.

“Affinix is disruptive because it reimagines the sourcing and recruiting process from beginning to end,” continued Owen. “Leveraging cutting-edge talent acquisition technology through one integrated stack creates a seamless experience and generates improved results for our clients’ talent acquisition programs.”

About PeopleScout

PeopleScout, a TrueBlue company, is the world’s largest RPO provider managing talent solutions that span the global economy, with end-to-end MSP capabilities supporting total workforce needs. PeopleScout boasts 98 percent client retention managing the most complex programs in the industry. The company’s thousands of forward-looking talent professionals provide clients with the edge in the people business by consistently delivering now while anticipating what’s next. Affinix™, PeopleScout’s proprietary talent acquisition platform, empowers faster engagement with the best talent through an AI-driven, consumer-like candidate experience with one-point ATS and VMS integration and single sign-on. Leveraging the power of data gleaned from engaging millions of candidates and contingent associates every year, PeopleScout enhances talent intelligence for clients across more than 70 countries with headquarters in Chicago and Sydney and global delivery centers in Charlotte, Toronto, Montreal, Costa Rica, Krakow, Gurgaon and Bangalore. For more information, please visit www.peoplescout.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180503006084/en/

CONTACT: PeopleScout

Caroline Sabetti

312-560-9173

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ILLINOIS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT PROFESSIONAL SERVICES HUMAN RESOURCES

SOURCE: PeopleScout

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/03/2018 11:31 AM/DISC: 05/03/2018 11:31 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180503006084/en