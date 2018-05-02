|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|ch-Man City
|35
|30
|3
|2
|102
|26
|93
|Man United
|35
|24
|5
|6
|67
|27
|77
|Liverpool
|36
|20
|12
|4
|80
|37
|72
|Tottenham
|35
|21
|8
|6
|68
|31
|71
|Chelsea
|35
|20
|6
|9
|60
|34
|66
|Arsenal
|35
|17
|6
|12
|67
|48
|57
|Burnley
|36
|14
|12
|10
|35
|32
|54
|Everton
|36
|13
|9
|14
|42
|54
|48
|Leicester
|35
|11
|11
|13
|49
|52
|44
|Newcastle
|35
|11
|8
|16
|35
|44
|41
|Crystal Palace
|36
|9
|11
|16
|41
|54
|38
|Bournemouth
|36
|9
|11
|16
|42
|60
|38
|Watford
|36
|10
|8
|18
|42
|62
|38
|Brighton
|35
|8
|13
|14
|32
|47
|37
|West Ham
|35
|8
|11
|16
|43
|67
|35
|Huddersfield
|35
|9
|8
|18
|27
|56
|35
|Swansea
|35
|8
|9
|18
|27
|52
|33
|Southampton
|35
|6
|14
|15
|35
|54
|32
|Stoke
|36
|6
|12
|18
|32
|65
|30
|West Brom
|36
|5
|13
|18
|30
|54
|28
ch-Championship Winner
|Friday, May 4
Brighton vs. Man United 1900 GMT
|Saturday, May 5
Stoke vs. Crystal Palace 1130 GMT
Bournemouth vs. Swansea 1400 GMT
Leicester vs. West Ham 1400 GMT
Watford vs. Newcastle 1400 GMT
West Brom vs. Tottenham 1400 GMT
Everton vs. Southampton 1630 GMT
|Sunday, May 6
Man City vs. Huddersfield 1230 GMT
Arsenal vs. Burnley 1530 GMT
Chelsea vs. Liverpool 1530 GMT
|Tuesday, May 8
Swansea vs. Southampton 1845 GMT
|Wednesday, May 9
Chelsea vs. Huddersfield 1845 GMT
Leicester vs. Arsenal 1845 GMT
Tottenham vs. Newcastle 1900 GMT
Man City vs. Brighton 1900 GMT
|Thursday, May 10
West Ham vs. Man United 1845 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wolverhampton
|45
|30
|9
|6
|82
|36
|99
|Cardiff
|45
|27
|8
|10
|69
|39
|89
|Fulham
|45
|25
|13
|7
|78
|43
|88
|Aston Villa
|45
|24
|11
|10
|72
|41
|83
|Middlesbrough
|45
|22
|9
|14
|65
|43
|75
|Derby
|45
|19
|15
|11
|66
|47
|72
|Preston
|45
|18
|16
|11
|55
|45
|70
|Millwall
|45
|18
|15
|12
|55
|45
|69
|Brentford
|45
|18
|14
|13
|61
|51
|68
|Bristol City
|45
|17
|16
|12
|65
|55
|67
|Sheffield United
|45
|19
|9
|17
|59
|53
|66
|Norwich
|45
|15
|15
|15
|48
|55
|60
|Ipswich
|45
|17
|8
|20
|55
|58
|59
|Leeds
|45
|16
|9
|20
|57
|64
|57
|QPR
|45
|15
|11
|19
|58
|68
|56
|Sheffield Wednesday
|45
|13
|15
|17
|54
|59
|54
|Nottingham Forest
|45
|15
|8
|22
|49
|62
|53
|Hull
|45
|11
|15
|19
|69
|69
|48
|Reading
|45
|10
|13
|22
|48
|70
|43
|Birmingham
|45
|12
|7
|26
|35
|67
|43
|Barnsley
|45
|9
|14
|22
|47
|68
|41
|Burton Albion
|45
|10
|11
|24
|37
|79
|41
|Bolton
|45
|9
|13
|23
|36
|72
|40
|Sunderland
|45
|6
|16
|23
|49
|80
|34
|Sunday, May 6
Preston vs. Burton Albion 1130 GMT
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Norwich 1130 GMT
Sunderland vs. Wolverhampton 1130 GMT
Bristol City vs. Sheffield United 1130 GMT
Derby vs. Barnsley 1130 GMT
Birmingham vs. Fulham 1130 GMT
Millwall vs. Aston Villa 1130 GMT
Brentford vs. Hull 1130 GMT
Cardiff vs. Reading 1130 GMT
Bolton vs. Nottingham Forest 1130 GMT
Ipswich vs. Middlesbrough 1130 GMT
Leeds vs. QPR 1130 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wigan
|45
|28
|11
|6
|88
|29
|95
|Blackburn
|45
|27
|12
|6
|80
|39
|93
|Shrewsbury
|45
|25
|12
|8
|60
|38
|87
|Rotherham
|45
|23
|7
|15
|72
|53
|76
|Scunthorpe
|45
|19
|16
|10
|64
|49
|73
|Charlton
|45
|20
|11
|14
|58
|50
|71
|Plymouth
|45
|19
|11
|15
|56
|54
|68
|Peterborough
|45
|17
|13
|15
|68
|58
|64
|Portsmouth
|45
|19
|6
|20
|55
|56
|63
|Southend
|45
|17
|11
|17
|58
|62
|62
|Bradford
|45
|18
|8
|19
|56
|66
|62
|Blackpool
|45
|15
|15
|15
|60
|54
|60
|Bristol Rovers
|45
|16
|10
|19
|60
|66
|58
|Doncaster
|45
|13
|17
|15
|52
|51
|56
|Oxford United
|45
|15
|11
|19
|60
|64
|56
|Fleetwood Town
|45
|15
|9
|21
|57
|68
|54
|Gillingham
|45
|12
|17
|16
|45
|53
|53
|Walsall
|45
|13
|13
|19
|53
|64
|52
|AFC Wimbledon
|45
|13
|13
|19
|45
|56
|52
|Oldham
|45
|11
|16
|18
|56
|73
|49
|Rochdale
|45
|10
|18
|17
|48
|57
|48
|Northampton
|45
|12
|10
|23
|41
|75
|46
|Milton Keynes Dons
|45
|10
|12
|23
|42
|69
|42
|Bury
|45
|8
|11
|26
|39
|69
|35
|Tuesday, May 1
Bradford 1, Walsall 1
Scunthorpe 2, Plymouth 0
Doncaster 0, AFC Wimbledon 0
|Saturday, May 5
Rochdale vs. Charlton 1630 GMT
Fleetwood Town vs. Walsall 1630 GMT
Southend vs. Bristol Rovers 1630 GMT
Shrewsbury vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1630 GMT
Doncaster vs. Wigan 1630 GMT
Northampton vs. Oldham 1630 GMT
Rotherham vs. Blackpool 1630 GMT
Gillingham vs. Plymouth 1630 GMT
Portsmouth vs. Peterborough 1630 GMT
Scunthorpe vs. Bradford 1630 GMT
AFC Wimbledon vs. Bury 1630 GMT
Blackburn vs. Oxford United 1630 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Accrington Stanley
|45
|29
|6
|10
|76
|43
|93
|Luton Town
|45
|25
|12
|8
|94
|46
|87
|Wycombe
|45
|23
|12
|10
|78
|60
|81
|Exeter
|45
|23
|8
|14
|63
|54
|77
|Notts County
|45
|21
|13
|11
|71
|48
|76
|Coventry
|45
|22
|8
|15
|64
|47
|74
|Lincoln City
|45
|20
|14
|11
|63
|47
|74
|Mansfield Town
|45
|18
|17
|10
|66
|51
|71
|Carlisle
|45
|17
|15
|13
|61
|53
|66
|Swindon
|45
|19
|8
|18
|64
|65
|65
|Newport County
|45
|16
|15
|14
|55
|57
|63
|Colchester
|45
|16
|14
|15
|53
|51
|62
|Cambridge United
|45
|16
|13
|16
|51
|60
|61
|Crawley Town
|45
|16
|10
|19
|57
|65
|58
|Stevenage
|45
|14
|13
|18
|60
|64
|55
|Crewe
|45
|16
|5
|24
|60
|74
|53
|Cheltenham
|45
|13
|12
|20
|66
|71
|51
|Grimsby Town
|45
|12
|12
|21
|39
|66
|48
|Port Vale
|45
|11
|14
|20
|49
|62
|47
|Yeovil
|45
|12
|11
|22
|58
|74
|47
|Forest Green
|45
|13
|8
|24
|54
|74
|47
|Morecambe
|45
|9
|18
|18
|41
|56
|45
|Barnet
|45
|11
|10
|24
|43
|65
|43
|Chesterfield
|45
|10
|8
|27
|47
|80
|38
|Tuesday, May 1
Chesterfield 1, Newport County 0
|Saturday, May 5
Cambridge United vs. Port Vale 1400 GMT
Barnet vs. Chesterfield 1400 GMT
Forest Green vs. Grimsby Town 1400 GMT
Exeter vs. Colchester 1400 GMT
Swindon vs. Accrington Stanley 1400 GMT
Carlisle vs. Newport County 1400 GMT
Lincoln City vs. Yeovil 1400 GMT
Wycombe vs. Stevenage 1400 GMT
Mansfield Town vs. Crawley Town 1400 GMT
Coventry vs. Morecambe 1400 GMT
Crewe vs. Cheltenham 1400 GMT
Notts County vs. Luton Town 1400 GMT