HGTV’s ‘Flip or Flop’ Starring Exes Christina and Tarek El Moussa Returns with New Episodes on Thursday, May 31, at 9 P.M. ET/PT

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 3, 2018--Real estate and house flipping experts – and now exes – Christina and Tarek El Moussa return for all new episodes of HGTV’s on Thursday, May 31, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The series follows the duo as they buy dilapidated houses in Southern California, transform them into beautifully renovated homes, and flip them for profit. The 15 fresh episodes tackle more than just house flipping, as Tarek and Christina also must maneuver through their new relationship status as exes who have remained business partners.

“Flipping houses put us in the spotlight, and while it was tough before, now the pressure is really on,” said Tarek. “We’re still trying to figure out how all of this is going to work.”

“It’s all new territory,” said Christina. “When our marriage fell apart it was more public than we could have imagined. But we’re picking up the pieces and we’ll still work together to support our kids.”

Tarek and Christina begin their latest flip in Diamond Bar, California, with an outdated property riddled with rodents. With its potential, including a pool and neighborhood comps in the $600K range, the pair readily take on the challenge. But as they toil through design plans and renovations, the duo realizes that working together within the boundaries of their new relationship might be harder than the flip itself.

“This would be awkward for any exes,” continued Christina. “Since we have to see each other every day it’s beyond awkward. I’m planning on staying friendly and keeping things light.”

