draglet Offers Its Industry Standard Cryptocurrency Exchange & ICO Platform Source Code for Sale to the Public

MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 3, 2018--draglet GmbH, a leading blockchain development company, is offering its proprietary exchange and ICO platform source code for outright purchase. This makes draglet the first exchange development company to make its source code available for sale to operators of cryptocurrency exchanges or companies launching an ICO. Competitors in the space keep their source code hidden from customers.

“We felt there were a lot of unreliable scripts on the marketplace. None of them offered the enterprise-level security and scalability that our script offers our customers,” said Peter Kohlschmidt, Managing Director at draglet. “By offering our exchange script for sale, we’ll reach a wider audience and create an industry standard for software behind cryptocurrency exchanges and ICOs.”

draglet’s exchange and ICO source code has been available for purchase on draglet’s website in pre-launch alpha since late April. Customer interest and feedback from previous clients has been positive, indicating strong interest in source code for purchase.

draglet Exchange Architecture

The industry-leading exchange and ICO software is designed for speed, security, and overall usability. The flexible architecture of the draglet software allows customers to build their own applications atop the existing code. In fact, the same source code powers both white label cryptocurrency exchanges and ICO crowdsales with minimal modification. Features and functionality can be customized to the user’s liking.

The code is structured into five different modules. Each is independent of the other modules, but all modules communicate with one another. In addition to these five core modules, customers who purchase the source code can add their own features and services as well. In the near future, draglet will offer optional add-on services that allow customers to purchase additional features as-needed.

Creating an Industry Standard

draglet aims to create a new industry standard for cryptocurrency exchange. The new business model revolves around not just selling world-class software, but also providing the training, specifications, certifications, and support necessary to create industry-wide adoption. This new initiative positions draglet as a global leader in creating, operating, training, and supporting global cryptocurrency exchange.

As a result, draglet customers can now expect an all-around solution for implementing a new exchange or ICO. Business concerns like accounting/compliance, technical software/hardware implementation, and training on exchange administration/management are part of the complete package.

For more information about draglet’s software source code, please visit: https://www.draglet.com

About draglet GmbH

draglet is a German company founded in 2013, specializing in developing blockchain applications and bitcoin/cryptocurrency exchange software for businesses. Based in Munich, Bavaria, draglet has been an early leader in blockchain services and smart contracts. With its renowned custom, white-label exchange software, draglet has set new standards in the cryptocurrency market. draglet solutions are in use in over 20 countries worldwide.

