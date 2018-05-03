Potassium Sulfate Procurement Report – Sourcing Opportunity Analysis by SpendEdge

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 3, 2018--Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, , has announced the release of their ‘ . ’ The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the . This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of potassium sulfate and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

“The potassium sulfate market is witnessing a promising growth with the growing demand from end-user industries such as pharmaceutical, agriculture, and industrial applications,” says SpendEdge procurement analyst A Kowshik. “Also, Europe is considered as one of the largest contributors to the global potassium sulfate market, both in terms of production and consumption,” added A Kowshik.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Potassium Sulfate Market:

Incorporation of manufacturing technologies that will increase production capacities Steady rise in M&A deals Increase in R&D efforts and investments in innovation hubs

Incorporation of manufacturing technologies that will increase production capacities

Globally, the suppliers in the potassium sulfate market are replacing old technologies with the latest one to enhance their production capabilities. Such advances will increase the supply of potassium sulfate in the market.

Steady rise in M&A deals

In recent years, there is a substantial rise in the M&A activities undertaken across the chemical industry. This will assist the buyers to obtain potassium sulfate with better quality at affordable prices. Also, businesses will be able to enhance their operational efficiency.

Increase in R&D efforts and investments in innovation hubs

The global potassium sulfate market is experiencing an increase in innovations with major suppliers offering unique products with superior performance. This increase in the R&D efforts will help the buyers gain access to better quality products.

