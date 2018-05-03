Edeniq Pathway Technology Renamed to Intellulose

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 3, 2018--Edeniq, Inc., a leading biotechnology company that develops processes for producing and measuring cellulosic ethanol, announced today that its Pathway technology has been renamed Intellulose, effective immediately. The rebranding effort includes a new Intellulose logo and has been implemented in company-related materials.

“Our mission is to help our customers lead in cellulosic ethanol production,” said Brian Thome, president and chief executive officer of Edeniq. “Our vision is for Intellulose to be implemented into every existing ethanol production facility, and for this technology to evolve alongside plants as they become more advanced and create more value. This rebranding effort is a more accurate portrayal of our technology and the value it can offer to the more than two hundred ethanol plants operating in the United States.”

Edeniq’s Intellulose enables the co-production of starch ethanol and cellulosic ethanol at existing corn ethanol production facilities. The technology uses enzymes that maximize conversion of corn kernel fiber into fermentable sugar with a protocol to measure the output of cellulosic ethanol production. Intellulose has been approved by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and a number of ethanol plants have been approved by the EPA to use Intelluose to generate cellulosic ethanol credits under the federal Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS). Edeniq’s customers are using Intellulose to deliver cellulosic ethanol gallons to fuel markets across the country.

About Edeniq, Inc.

Edeniq, Inc. is a leading biotechnology company that develops processes for producing and measuring cellulosic ethanol from corn kernel fiber through its Intellulose technology. Edeniq’s Intellulose requires zero capital investment and is easily integrated into existing ethanol production facilities. Edeniq was established in 2008 and is headquartered in Visalia, Calif. with a field office in Omaha, Neb. More information can be found at www.edeniq.com.

