The Who’s Who in Patient Flow and Transfer Operations to Speak at Patient Flow Summit 2018

SANDY, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 3, 2018--Central Logic, the pioneer and leading innovator in transfer center software solutions, and the title sponsor of the Patient Flow Summit, has announced the speaker lineup for this year’s thought leadership event. Transfer center executives, industry thought leaders and peers will share their experiences, insights and vision for making timely, patient centric transfer decisions that drive efficiencies, grow revenue and margin, and deliver a superior experience for patients and staff.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180503005120/en/

This year’s Summit speakers include the biggest and boldest names in transfer center operations and healthcare strategy. Speakers will provide their perspective on the most important initiatives that simultaneously support improving patient care and driving margin.

The 2018 Patient Flow Summit will be emceed by Darin Vercillo, MD and CMO of Central Logic. He is thrilled to introduce the speaker lineup, including:

Molly Rank, System PI Director | PeaceHealth Molly supports PeaceHealth as part of the Performance Improvement (PI) team. She has served in a variety of roles on the PI team, including Management Engineer (ME) Lead for the Columbia Network, and she is currently serving as Director for the System PI team. Working closely with Judy Raimo, Service Line Director, Molly has discovered a special place in her heart for operationalizing measures related to patient flow.

Kevin Meek, RN-BSN, BA, MH, President | Meek Medical Partners, LLC Kevin has been an advocate for patients and their families as a bedside RN, as well as an advocate for his staff as a charge nurse, director, chief nursing officer, and vice president. With degrees in nursing, public speaking, and organizational leadership, Kevin brings a unique perspective and approach to clinical integration and innovation.

Norm Dinerman, MD, FACEP | LifeFlight Of Maine, Medical Director Dr. Dinerman serves as the Medical Director, LifeFlight of Maine. He is also the Medical Director of the Transfer Center, the Tele-health program and the Regional Health Care Partnership Provider Relations program at Eastern Maine Medical Center. As well, he is the Physician Advisor to the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA) compliance program. In these positions, he provides medical oversight of the system for transfer and transport of patients to Eastern Maine Medical Center and telemedicine activities, as well as the statewide LifeFlight of Maine air and ground critical care transport teams and the MedComm Communications Center.

Michelle Skinner RN, BSN, MBA, Partner & Principal Consultant | The Eleva Group Michelle has served in executive strategic and nursing leadership roles, operational and programmatic leadership, and strategic consultative and advisory roles, and has achieved measurable results in multi-network healthcare transformation, outreach and business development, patient journey optimization, bed management, patient flow and trauma certification preparation.

Connie Wroblewski, RN | St. Luke’s Hospital Connie is on a mission to demonstrate the importance of a strategic patient flow process and the impact it can have on healthcare organizations. She has been the lead in the creation, development, and implementation of a centralized patient flow process. In the past year, the impact of this new process at St. Luke’s 267-bed level II Trauma Center is a revenue increase of 11%.

To preview the full speaker lineup click here.

To preview the agenda click here.

To register for the Patient Flow Summit click here or email info@patientflowsummit.com.

About Central Logic

Central Logic’s inventive Transfer Center solution helps hospitals grow revenue, reduce leakage, compete in an ever-changing market, and ensure the best outcomes through a higher level of service and a better patient experience. Transfer Center’s actionable real-time data and analytics enable users to make efficient, informed decisions as they refer, admit, and move patients in, through, and out of the health system. Founded in Utah in 2005, Central Logic is a venture-backed industry leader with a 95% customer retention rate. The company has been named a “fastest growing private company” by both Inc. 500 and Utah Business Magazine. For more information, visit www.centrallogic.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180503005120/en/

CONTACT: Central Logic

Angie Franks, 866-932-4333

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEVADA UTAH

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT NETWORKS SOFTWARE PRACTICE MANAGEMENT HEALTH HOSPITALS NURSING GENERAL HEALTH MANAGED CARE

SOURCE: Central Logic

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/03/2018 11:00 AM/DISC: 05/03/2018 11:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180503005120/en