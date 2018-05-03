Expanding Opportunities: Monogram Refrigeration, LLC Starts New Product Production in Selmer, Tenn., Doubling Employment at the Facility

SELMER, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 3, 2018--GE Appliances, a Haier company, announced the start of two new production lines at its Monogram Refrigeration, LLC facility in Selmer, Tenn.; investing approximately $9.3 million and adding 210 new jobs, to bring the facilities’ employment to about 400.

GE Appliances Chief Operating Officer Melanie Cook (left) and Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam (right) greet employees and guests at the opening celebration of two new assembly lines at Monogram Refrigeration, LLC in Selmer, Tennessee. The new lines are producing Monogram® Column refrigerators and packaged terminal air conditioners for hotels under the Zoneline® brand. GE Appliances invests $9.3 million in its Tennessee manufacturing plant; adding two new assembly lines and 210 new jobs. (Photo: GE Appliances, a Haier company)

The 120,000-square-foot facility expansion was made possible through a long-standing partnership between Monogram, the State, McNairy County, the Tennessee Valley Authority and the Delta Regional Authority. The partners created grants and training benefits to help Monogram facilitate the expansion to its existing manufacturing facility to add manufacturing capacity as well as warehousing space. The expansion houses the manufacturing of Zoneline ® packaged terminal air conditioners (PTAC), along with new column-style Monogram ® brand refrigerator and freezer products.

“GE Appliances has invested in our facility in Selmer for the new Monogram columns and Zoneline production because of our team’s expertise in refrigeration technologies. We have the know-how to produce custom-volume, high-mix products that require a high degree of craftsmanship,” said Raymond Deming, vice president, Monogram Refrigeration, LLC. “Our long-standing partnerships with the State and County, were critical in demonstrating that Selmer and Tennessee had the best business environment to make that investment.”

“We are grateful to Monogram for its continued investment in Tennessee and for choosing to grow its footprint in our state,” Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam said. “Monogram has had operations in our state for more than 30 years and I appreciate this world-renowned company for its commitment to create more than 200 jobs in Selmer. I look forward to seeing the company’s future success in our state.”

“We are most appreciative to Monogram, one of McNairy County’s largest employers, for investing significant capital to expand its facility in Selmer,” TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe said. “With the creation of these 200 new jobs, Monogram is more than doubling its capacity at its Selmer facility and we look forward to expanding our partnership with the city of Selmer, McNairy County and the company.”

About the new products coming from Monogram Refrigeration, LLC in Selmer, Tn.

On a mission to Elevate Everything™ in the kitchen, Monogram ® has redefined luxury with its line of refrigerators and freezers that can be mixed, matched and relocated to reflect the style, personality and needs of the owner. Monogram Columns can blend seamlessly with cabinetry and are thoughtfully designed with industry-exclusive features and only the finest materials inside and out. To learn more about the Monogram Columns made in Selmer, Tn., visit: Zoneline ® packaged terminal air conditioners (PTACs) from GE Appliances are the quietest PTACs in the industry, and for hotel owners, that means greater guest satisfaction and less chance of losing repeat business. For more information on Zoneline, visit:

About GE Appliances

GE Appliances, a Haier company, creates “good things, for life” through our passion for great appliances and the happiness they can bring to every household. With the Monogram ®, GE Café™, GE Profile™, GE™, Haier and Hotpoint brands, owners have more choices for making their kitchens and homes amazing each day. Our products include refrigerators, freezers, cooking products, dishwashers, washers, dryers, air conditioners and water filtration systems. For more information, visit www.geappliances.com/our-company.

