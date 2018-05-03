AICPA ENGAGE to Feature New Learning Track on the Future of Finance

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 3, 2018--This year’s AICPA ENGAGE will feature a new track: ‘Finance Redefined,’ which is designed to help accounting and finance professionals thrive in the global economy and an era of swift technological change.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180503005981/en/

Clar Rosso, executive vice president for education, learning and innovation for the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (Photo: Business Wire)

The core of the new track focuses on creating—and incorporating—a data-driven strategy and culture into your organization. Attendees who participate in the four sessions on data analytics, plus an additional one from the event’s Human Intelligence track, will earn a digital badge.

“Finance Redefined is about building new skills, learning new problem-solving techniques and taking the right steps now to prepare for tomorrow’s workplace,” said Clar Rosso, executive vice president for engagement and learning innovation for the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants. “It complements AICPA ENGAGE’s existing, thought-provoking agenda to create the profession’s best all-in-one learning experience.”

AICPA ENGAGE, which runs from June 9-14 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, consists of more than 250 sessions on key topics and emerging issues in accounting, auditing, financial planning, law, marketing, practice management, tax and technology.

Highlights of the Finance Redefined track include:

The four-session Data-Driven Leadership Program A roundtable of professionals who have introduced robotics into their organizations, with an emphasis on best practices and lessons learned An overview of disruption trends in the accounting profession from AICPA President and CEO Barry C. Melancon, CPA, CGMA A check-in with the first class of entrepreneurs from the Association/CPA.com startup accelerator about what it’s like to be on the front lines of change in the fintech and educational technology sectors A look at the implications of Europe’s new privacy law, General Data Protection Regulation, which mandates steps for protection of personal data in the European Union An examination of cryptocurrency trends from the global accounting perspective A “lunch & learn” session on preparing for cyberattacks

With Finance Redefined, AICPA ENGAGE now has eight different learning tracks, including: Advanced Estate Planning Conference, Advanced Personal Financial Planning Conference, EDGE Career Development Conference, National Advanced Accounting and Auditing Technical Symposium, Practitioners Symposium and Tech+ Conference, Tax Strategies for the High-Income Individual, and the CPA Firm Management Association’s National Practice Management Conference. Keynote speakers this year include political commentator David Gergen, organizational psychologist Adam Grant and Maria Contreras-Sweet, former head of the U.S. Small Business Administration. The full agenda is available at www.aicpaengage.com/agenda.

Reporters interested in covering the event, either in person or through a live broadcast, can contact Jeff May at jeffrey.may@aicpa-cima.com. For more information, please visit aicpaengage.com.

About the American Institute of CPAs

The American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) is the world’s largest member association representing the CPA profession, with more than 418,000 members in 143 countries, and a history of serving the public interest since 1887. AICPA members represent many areas of practice, including business and industry, public practice, government, education and consulting. The AICPA sets ethical standards for its members and U.S. auditing standards for private companies, nonprofit organizations, federal, state and local governments. It develops and grades the Uniform CPA Examination, offers specialized credentials, builds the pipeline of future talent and drives professional competency development to advance the vitality, relevance and quality of the profession.

The AICPA maintains offices in New York, Washington, DC, Durham, NC, and Ewing, NJ.

Media representatives are invited to visit the AICPA Press Center at www.aicpa.org/press.

About the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants

The Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (the Association) is the most influential body of professional accountants, combining the strengths of the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) and The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) to power opportunity, trust and prosperity for people, businesses and economies worldwide. It represents 650,000 members and students in public and management accounting and advocates for the public interest and business sustainability on current and emerging issues. With broad reach, rigor and resources, the Association advances the reputation, employability and quality of CPAs, CGMAs and accounting and finance professionals globally.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180503005981/en/

CONTACT: American Institute of CPAs (AICPA)

Jeff May, 212-596-6122

jeffrey.may@aicpa-cima.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEVADA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: EDUCATION OTHER EDUCATION PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ACCOUNTING CONSULTING FINANCE TRAINING

SOURCE: American Institute of CPAs (AICPA)

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/03/2018 10:31 AM/DISC: 05/03/2018 10:31 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180503005981/en