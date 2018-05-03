Copper Moon Coffee Launches WINNING BLEND Coffee with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 3, 2018--Copper Moon Coffee, the Official Coffee of Schmidt Peterson Motorsports (SPM) is excited to announce the launch of “ WINNING BLEND Coffee.” WINNING BLEND Coffee is a uniquely smooth, medium roast coffee formulated in collaboration with two of the team’s coffee-loving Verizon IndyCar Series drivers, Robert Wickens and Jack Harvey.

Copper Moon Coffee will be donating 50% of the WINNING BLEND’s proceeds to Conquer Paralysis Now (CPN). CPN, founded by SPM’s co-owner, Sam Schmidt, is a 501c3 nonprofit organization and a leading authority on spinal cord injury (SCI) research and treatment. Conquer Paralysis Now is partnered with an international coalition of medical doctors, research scientists and business leaders who share a singular goal: finding a cure for paralysis. Schmidt’s organization funds research and provides advocacy and programming for SCI patients and their families.

Sam Schmidt commented, “A relationship like the one with Copper Moon is extraordinary because, not only are they three great brothers from Lafayette, IN, making everything in-house, but it was actually their initiative, their idea, to offer the creation of the WINNING BLEND with the proceeds going to Conquer Paralysis Now. I’m proud of the fact that one of our partners has stepped up and offered to do this for us. I think it really shows the relationship we have with our partners, and it shows the integrity, quality and overall company mission of Copper Moon.”

“Our long-term relationship with SPM has given us the ability to create something really special in the WINNING BLEND,” said Cary Gutwein, President of Copper Moon Coffee. “Sam Schmidt's drive for excellence and philanthropic mission to Conquer Paralysis Now inspired us to create this excellent coffee with a great cause. From collaborating with the drivers to supporting CPN; we truly believe you will taste the care and consideration we’ve put forth in bringing you this winning coffee."

WINNING BLEND is now available for purchase and will be offered in three popular formats to meet all your coffee brewing methods:

32-count Single Cups for ubiquitous single-cup brewers 12 oz. whole bean for your home or office drip brewing machines Pre-portioned 2.25 oz. ground coffee fractional packs for your office or food service brewers

You can purchase WINNING BLEND by visiting www.coppermooncoffee.com/spmwinningblend, or if you would like to order WINNING BLEND Coffee through your office coffee distributor, please contact Copper Moon’s Corporate Sales contact, Dan Gutwein, dgutwein@coppermooncoffee.com or 765-427-9946.

About Copper Moon Coffee

Copper Moon Coffee, LLC, is a branded coffee roaster and packager of premium, gourmet and specialty coffees from around the world. Consumers can find Copper Moon World Coffees online and at select retailers throughout North America. Copper Moon Coffee operates a state-of-the-art, food grade certified roasting plant in Lafayette, Indiana, and is a certified roaster of Organic, Fair-Trade, and Kosher coffees. Copper Moon Coffee currently has eight retail locations throughout Indiana.

About Schmidt Peterson Motorsports

Established in 2001 and owned by former IndyCar driver Sam Schmidt and Canadian businessman Ric Peterson, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports (SPM) currently competes in the Verizon IndyCar Series. With a storied history in the Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires series with over 70 wins, over 70 pole positions and seven championship wins, the Indianapolis-based team has also found success in IndyCar with five wins, two Indianapolis 500 pole positions and five poles claimed overall, as well as three top-five finishes in the championship points standings.

About Conquer Paralysis Now

Conquer Paralysis Now is a 501c3 nonprofit devoted to furthering advancements in spinal cord injury research and treatment. Backed by an international coalition of medical doctors, research scientists and business leaders, CPN is motivated by a singular goal of finding a cure for paralysis – that is, restoring important functions for those living with spinal cord injuries.

