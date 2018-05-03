Quantzig’s Real-World Evidence Analytics Study on the Telemedicine Industry – Request for a Free Proposal Now!

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 3, 2018--Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest real-world evidence analytics study on the telemedicine industry. A leading healthcare industry firm, specializing in telemedicine, wanted to execute real-world evidence to build a new platform for the patients and know how telemedicine was performing.

According to the real world evidence analytics experts at Quantzig, “Real world evidence analytics assists companies to gain comprehensive insights into the treatment pathway and treatment outcomes.”

Globally, telemedicine is believed to be the most adaptable technology available to provide health education, health information, and healthcare services at a distance. Through these technologies, advanced patient-centered care and augmented access to remote locations is possible. Telemedicine also helps in reducing emergency room visits and hospitalization rate; thus, expanding the growth of the market.

The real world evidence analytics solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to evaluate the safety, effectiveness, and cost-benefits of telemedicine in the current healthcare setting. The client was able to interpret data from drug usage patterns, clinical trials, and treatment outcomes of patients.

This real-world evidence analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

This real-world evidence analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

