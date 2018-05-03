Police investigate killing of 14-year-old in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old boy has been fatally shot in St. Louis.

Police say the shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday at a home near the Fountain Park neighborhood. He later died at a hospital. His name hasn't been released, but neighbor Linda Watson described him as a helpful and "beautiful young man." She told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he "always went to school" and that he played basketball.

Homicide detectives are investigating. No information has been released about a possible suspect.

