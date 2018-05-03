Leagues want Europe to unite, oppose new FIFA competitions

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Europe's top leagues want colleagues on a UEFA panel to unite and oppose FIFA's $25 billion plan for new competitions.

Lars-Christer Olsson, CEO of the European Leagues group, says FIFA acts with "a clear lack of consultation and transparency."

FIFA President Gianni Infantino wants approval within weeks for a quadrennial 24-team Club World Cup and a biennial Nations League for all national teams.

Last month, Olsson criticized FIFA's "expansion drive" after a 48-team World Cup in 2022 was suggested.

FIFA's ideas require taking weekend dates from European leagues.

Olsson says FIFA's plan to share more than $2 billion in prize money among Club World Cup teams would "increase the financial and sporting gap" between European clubs.

UEFA's strategy council, including league and club delegates, meets on May 16.