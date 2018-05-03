Southern States Top Walgreens Flu Index™ for Overall Flu Activity During 2017-2018 Flu Season

DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 3, 2018--Walgreens today released its season-ending Flu Index™, ranking the top states and markets (DMAs) for flu activity this season. The Index is based on methodology that includes Walgreens aggregate prescription data from September 2017 through March 2018.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180503005405/en/

Walgreens Season-Ending Flu Index for 2017-2018 Flu Season (Graphic: Business Wire)

The states with the highest rates of influenza, according to the Index, were Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. The top three markets for flu activity were all in Texas, including San Angelo, Odessa-Midland, and Tyler-Longview (Lufkin and Nacogdoches).

The Walgreens Flu Index shows which populations are experiencing the highest incidences of influenza each week based on Index methodology. The data does not measure actual levels or severity of flu activity.

To view the 2017-2018 season-ending Walgreens Flu Index, maps and other online features, click here.

Top 10 DMAs with Flu Activity Aggregate data from September 2017 through March 2018

1. San Angelo, Texas 2. Odessa-Midland, Texas 3. Tyler-Longview (Lufkin & Nacogdoches), Texas 4. Jonesboro, Ark. 5. Hattiesburg-Laurel, Miss. 6. Alexandria, La. 7. Victoria, Texas 8. Abilene-Sweetwater, Texas 9. Monroe, La.-El Dorado, Ark. 10. Wichita Falls, Texas and Lawton, Okla.

Top 10 States with Flu Activity Aggregate data from September 2017 through March 2018

1. Texas 2. Oklahoma 3. Arkansas 4. Mississippi 5. Louisiana 6. Alabama 7. Tennessee 8. Kentucky 9. Nebraska 10. Kansas

Methodology

The Walgreens Flu Index™ is compiled using weekly retail prescription data for antiviral medications used to treat influenza across Walgreens locations nationwide. The data is analyzed at state and geographic market levels to measure absolute impact and incremental change of antiviral medications on a per store average basis, and does not include markets in which Walgreens has fewer than 10 retail locations.

© Copyright Walgreen Co. 2018. All rights reserved

About Walgreens

Walgreens (walgreens.com), a provider of trusted care in communities since 1901, is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA), the first global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Approximately 8 million customers interact with Walgreens in stores and online each day, using the most convenient, multichannel access to consumer goods and services and trusted, cost-effective pharmacy, health and wellness services and advice. Walgreens operates 8,100 drugstores with a presence in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, along with its omnichannel business, Walgreens.com. Approximately 400 Walgreens stores offer Healthcare Clinic or other provider retail clinic services.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180503005405/en/

CONTACT: Walgreens

Allison Mack

(847) 315-2932

allison.mack@walgreens.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ILLINOIS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONVENIENCE STORE HEALTH INFECTIOUS DISEASES PHARMACEUTICAL RETAIL

SOURCE: Walgreens

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/03/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 05/03/2018 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180503005405/en