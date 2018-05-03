Nintendo Download: Time to Get Funky!

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 3, 2018--This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch – Barrel blast into a critically acclaimed Donkey Kong adventure as this beloved franchise makes its Nintendo Switch debut with a (banana) bunch of new features. Traverse islands packed with platforming perfection and nonstop action as the classic Kongs in the original game, or mix things up by playing the story as Funky Kong in new Funky Mode for a more approachable experience for players of all ages and skill levels. The Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze game will be available on May 4. – Discover the beautiful world of Nihilumbra and join Born on his adventure to find himself whilst trying to escape from his inevitable curse. Born was created from absolute nothingness: The Void. But somehow, he separates himself from the black emptiness and appears in the world. This begins his long odyssey, during which he will learn how to use the colors around him to gain powerful abilities and transform the world. – Save the day as belly dancing half-genie Shantae, conquer Sequin Land as the evil Risky Boots in “Pirate Queen’s Quest” and swap between Sky, Bolo and Rottytops in “Friends to the End!” Use multiple abilities while in different forms: wall jump as Ninja Shantae, soak up sun as Beach Shantae and serve justice as Officer Shantae. The Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition game will be available on May 8.

Nintendo eShop sales:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at

Activities:

Too Cool for Hyrule: May My Nintendo Rewards – May is a special month for The Legend of Zelda fans! The Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition game for the Nintendo Switch system launches on May 18. To celebrate the game’s launch, My Nintendo is offering the Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask: Dire Moon Nintendo 3DS HOME Menu theme. You can redeem your My Nintendo points up to five times to receive up to five codes for the theme. Don’t forget to redeem your points for a wallpaper and a May calendar featuring the Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition game. Enjoy the month of May with great discounts on select games in the Legend of Zelda series. For more info, visit https://my.nintendo.com/news/e5335141c5d8c4dd

Also new this week:

In addition to video games available at retail stores, Nintendo also offers a variety of content that people can download directly to their systems. Nintendo adds new games weekly to Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch console, the Wii U console and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.

Nintendo eShop is a cash-based service that features a wide variety of content, including new and classic games, applications and demos. Users can add money to their account balances by using a credit card or purchasing a Nintendo eShop Card at a retail store and entering the code from the card. All funds from one card must be loaded in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Wii U or the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, but can be used in any Nintendo eShop if the systems are linked to a single Nintendo Account.

Customers in the U.S. and Canada ages 18 and older can also link a PayPal account to their Nintendo Account to purchase digital games and content for the Nintendo Switch system both on-device and from the Nintendo website. Once the accounts are linked, users may also use PayPal as a payment option when buying digital content for the Wii U or Nintendo 3DS family systems from the Nintendo website.

Remember that Nintendo Switch, Wii U, Wii, New Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 3DS XL, Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 2DS XL and Nintendo 2DS feature parental controls that let adults manage some of the content their children can access. Nintendo 3DS players who register a Nintendo Network ID gain access to free-to-start games and free game demos from Nintendo eShop, and also get the latest news and information direct from Nintendo. For more information about this and other features, visit http://www.nintendo.com/switch, http://www.nintendo.com/wiiu or http://www.nintendo.com/3ds.

