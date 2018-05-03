Top Emerging Trends in the Global Hospital Logistics Robots Market | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 3, 2018--Technavio’s latest market research report on the provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180503005861/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global hospital logistics robots market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global hospital logistics robots market will grow at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period. The increasing advances in technology is a major factor driving the market’s growth.

Some of the major features in hospital logistics robots includes use of odometry and natural landmarks, such as hallway walls to estimate positions; use of laser scanners to detect obstacles and provide free of collisions path; automated charging systems to eliminate the need to manually charge the mobile base; and improvement of maneuverability of the base through different drives, omni-wheels, and mecanum-wheels.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREE:

In this report, Technavio highlights the improvements in hardware-related drawbacks as one of the key emerging trends in the :

Improvements in hardware-related drawbacks

In mobile robot platforms, efficiency is lost due to the increase in nonproductive time when they often get stuck in traffic on the floor. Players in the market provide fleet management software with dashboards that can help in the visualization of paths for traffic management and path planning. To increase efficiency in movement, players are expected to introduce offerings that can enhance map updates and plans through the incorporation of real-time modifications in the plant layout.

“To increase the efficiency of current offerings, improvements are required in object recognition, categorization, and measurement. Players are incorporating ultrasonic, sonar, and light detection and ranging sensors to enhance obstacle avoidance and detection. This is expected to improve sensing and navigation systems further. Multiple sensory inputs for decision-making in real-time environments will be used in the coming years. Players are incorporating sensors that improve positioning capabilities of mobile robot platforms. They are using the simultaneous localization and mapping technology that uses sensor fusion and point cloud processing for improved mapping of the robot's environment. They are also equipping their mobile robot platforms with IMUs and wheel encoders to improve applications in outdoor environments,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on .

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global hospital logistics robots market segmentation

This market research report segments the into the following applications, including pharmacy, laboratory, and sterile goods delivery; food delivery; laundry delivery; and waste transportation and key regions, including the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

The pharmacy, laboratory, and sterile goods delivery segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 40% of the market. The market share for this application is expected to decrease by 2022. The fastest growing application is waste transportation, which will account for nearly 13% of the total market share by 2022.

The Americas was the leading region for the global hospital logistics robots market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 42%. By 2022, APAC is expected to see the highest growth of nearly 3%.

Personalize this report according to your needs:

Technavio’s analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements. We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180503005861/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD: ASIA PACIFIC

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION HARDWARE INTERNET SOFTWARE OTHER TECHNOLOGY TRANSPORT HEALTH HOSPITALS MEDICAL DEVICES PHARMACEUTICAL OTHER HEALTH LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT MEDICAL SUPPLIES GENERAL HEALTH

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/03/2018 09:04 AM/DISC: 05/03/2018 09:04 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180503005861/en