Phononic Solid-State Refrigeration and Freezer Technology for Life Sciences and Healthcare Now Available Exclusively Through Thermo Fisher Scientific

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 3, 2018--Phononic, the global leader in solid-state cooling that is breaking the boundaries of semiconductor innovation, today announced that an expanded partnership with Thermo Fisher Scientific will create an exclusive channel for life sciences and healthcare customers to purchase its disruptive and innovative solid-state refrigeration and freezer products. End users will benefit from new efficiencies in order placement, contract management and order fulfillment as well as access to Thermo Fisher’s world-class technical support team.

“There is no harder proving ground for a technology than laboratories, hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. With a now-established market foothold achieved through differentiated solid-state products with not-thought-possible features, the time is now to disrupt the status quo and establish a new standard of care,” said Tony Atti, CEO and founder of Phononic. “Thermo Fisher Scientific has a legacy commitment to sustainability and innovation, and provides the ideal partner to deliver solid-state solutions on a global scale.”

Phononic’s compressor-free, solid-state refrigeration technology provides countless advantages for those within life sciences and healthcare, including: unparalleled temperature stability that protects high-value inventory, quiet operation for in-room use, cleanroom-compatible readiness, and sustainable ENERGY STAR® efficiency. Fundamentally more reliable, the system requires minimal maintenance and, without moving parts, provides unprecedented refrigeration system design.

“As the world leader in serving science, we’re continuously advancing our portfolio to address the needs of our customers,” said Sung-Dae Hong, vice president and general manager, laboratory equipment technologies, at Thermo Fisher Scientific. “Phononic’s innovative technology helps us meet even the most demanding cold storage requirements for healthcare and life science customers, and we’re pleased to make it part of our offering to customers worldwide.”

Having already collaborated on the Thermo Scientific TSX 505 Series high-performance undercounter lab refrigerators, as part of the new agreement, Thermo Fisher will now be the exclusive supplier of Phononic-cooled products to the life sciences and healthcare markets. Phononic will retain and honor its technical support and service commitments for all Evolve products currently in the field.

About Phononic

Phononic’s unrivaled approach to solid-state cooling is breaking the boundaries of semiconductor innovation to deliver unprecedented performance and sustainability across the globe. From disrupting refrigeration and freezing, to cooling pinhead-sized fiber optics components, Phononic’s technology takes infinite forms to unseat the wasteful and unreliable cooling solutions of the past, which depend on bulky compressors, noisy fans and noxious gases simply not suited for the modern world. Phononic is transforming the way life-saving drugs and vaccines are protected, data is transmitted, and food and beverages are sold, stored and transported. The company has been named to the 2016 and 2017 CNBC Disruptor 50 lists, received the US EPA’s 2017 Emerging Tech Award, R&D 100 Award and more. For more information visit www.phononic.com or follow us on Twitter @Phononic_Inc.

