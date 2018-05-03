The Bancorp Names Jennifer Terry Chief Human Resources Officer

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 3, 2018--The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) is pleased to announce that Jennifer Terry has joined the company as Managing Director, Chief Human Resources Officer, reporting to John Leto, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer. She will be based at the company’s Wilmington, DE headquarters.

In her position, Terry will play a key role in developing strategic plans for all Human Resource functions. She will focus on HR technology, benefits, workforce planning, talent management and succession planning, and set strategic direction to increase overall operational efficiency and effectiveness.

“Jennifer’s comprehensive experience lends itself nicely to The Bancorp mission and will play a significant role in achieving our strategic goals”, said John Leto, EVP and Chief Administrative Officer. “Her proven experience and skillset will support our continued growth. We are happy to welcome Jennifer to our team.”

Terry brings a successful track record spanning more than 20 years of HR experience. She joins The Bancorp team from TD Bank, where she served as Vice President, Senior Manager of HR Operations and Delivery. In her previous role, Jennifer set strategic direction, offered solutions to improve employee engagement, and maintained the company’s top position in the marketplace for overall employee experience by rolling out a competitive and successful benefits plan.

Terry holds a B.A. from Montclair State University, as well as an MBA with a concentration in Leadership from Rosemont College and has multiple professional recognitions and certifications.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) is dedicated to serving the unique needs of non-bank financial service companies, ranging from entrepreneurial start-ups to those on the Fortune 500. The company’s subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender), has been repeatedly recognized in the payments industry as the Top Issuer of Prepaid Cards (US), a top merchant sponsor bank and a top ACH originator. Specialized lending distinctions include National Preferred SBA Lender, a leading provider of securities-backed lines of credit, and one of the few bank-owned commercial vehicle leasing groups in the nation. For more information please visit www.thebancorp.com

