The Latest: Pilot identified in crash of military plane

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (AP) — The Latest on a military cargo plane crash in Georgia (all times local):

9 a.m.

The pilot of a military transport plane that crashed in coastal Georgia has been identified as the father of two young boys.

The mayor of Manati, along Puerto Rico's north coast, said Maj. Jose Rafael Roman was the pilot. Mayor Jose Sanchez said Roman's wife is five months pregnant with a baby girl.

The mayor said, "The town is in mourning."

The entire nine-member crew was killed when the C-130 Hercules from Puerto Rico's National Guard crashed Thursday morning onto a Georgia highway.

It was supposed to be the plane's final flight before being retired in Arizona.