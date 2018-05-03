Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 3, 2018--Vyopta Incorporated, the leading provider of unified communications and collaboration monitoring and analytics, today announced expanded coverage for the Cisco Webex platform.

Webex, the world's leading cloud based conferencing platform, is at the core of Cisco’s collaboration product offering. Cisco recently announced a major expansion of Webex to improve video collaboration, team messaging, and integration with video endpoints and room boards.

Vyopta today announces a major expansion of vAnalytics for Webex to provide deeper insights into the performance and usage of Webex and all the Cisco collaboration products. Customers use Vyopta to increase collaboration usage 44% annually and improve efficiency by 20%.

“We agree with Cisco’s collaboration vision where video conferencing, team collaboration apps, and messaging all come together,” said Alfredo Ramirez, CEO of Vyopta. “With our expanded Webex analytics, we help enterprises unlock the full potential of Webex and Cisco by growing usage and improving the efficiency of collaboration spend.”

Key features and capabilities of Vyopta’s expanded analytics for Webex include:

Multi-site integration of Webex data into Vyopta’s Advanced Analytics so enterprises with large Webex deployments can optimize their entire deployment with one tool. Webex Teams (formerly known as Spark) messaging utilization. Expansion of Webex data segmentation by site, department, location, or other custom data fields to drive actionable insights by user group. A more flexible analytics interface with hundreds of possible visuals and unlimited dashboards that can be delivered automatically. Insights and metrics to improve the efficiency of audio and licensing costs. A fast and easy self-service deployment that takes only seconds to sign up.

For more information on Vyopta’s analytics for Webex and to sign up for a free trial, visit www.vyopta.com/webex.

About Vyopta Incorporated

Vyopta is a leading provider of unified communications and collaboration performance management solutions. Vyopta monitors over 2 billion minutes of unified communications and collaboration meetings conducted annually on systems including: Cisco, Microsoft, Polycom, Pexip, BlueJeans, Zoom and more. Our products are used in over 20 industries by the largest enterprises in the world including Bloomberg, AIG, Stanford University, and the US Department of Veterans Affairs. Vyopta is headquartered in Austin, TX. Learn more at vyopta.com.

