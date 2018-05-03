Car Accessories Supplier Used Infiniti Research’s Market Segmentation Solution to Find Potential Market Opportunities – Talk to Our Experts Today!

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 3, 2018--Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market segmentation study on the car accessories market. A leading car accessories supplier wanted to increase their profitability by concentrating their efforts and resources on evolving strategies to match the target market segments.

According to the market segmentation experts at Infiniti, “Market segmentation solutions help firms to find the potential market opportunities.”

The global car accessories market is mainly motivated by the growing demand for cars, increasing preference for vehicle customizations, and rising sales of pickup trucks in developed markets. Also, significant players in the car accessories market are increasing their focus on implementing new technologies like active window displays, biometric access, and advanced lighting technology. Such technological advancements are expected to fuel the growth opportunities of the car accessories market in the future.

The market segmentation solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to form separate marketing programs that are designed to meet the needs of different customers. The client was able to increase their profitability by concentrating their efforts and resources on emerging strategies to match the target market segments.

This market segmentation solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

This market segmentation solution provided predictive insights on:

