French rail workers set up street protests, resume strike

PARIS (AP) — French rail workers set up street protests across France on Thursday as they resumed their rolling strike against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to revamp national railway company SNCF.

Rail unions notably called for a rally in Paris city center to "put pressure on the government" ahead of a key meeting with Prime Minister Edouard Philippe next week.

The plans would revoke a special status that allows rail drivers to retain jobs and other benefits for life.

The government says the changes aim at preparing to open the train network to competition in the coming years.

Meanwhile, Air France crews and ground staff were on their 12th day of striking over pay. About 15 percent of flights were canceled Thursday.

Both strikes will continue on Friday.