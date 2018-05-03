Commercial Aircraft Windshield and Window Market - Industry Analysis and Forecast | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 3, 2018-- market research analysts forecast the to grow at a CAGR of approximately 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180503005803/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global commercial aircraft windshield and window market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing emergence of adjustable tint aircraft window is one of the major trends being witnessed in the market. The windows of the commercial aircrafts are technologically evolving. The smart window automatically turns into a clear glass during the night time and blue tint during the daylight. The intelligent window system is in the process of development. This allows ease of maintenance by monitoring the performance and life of window system. A major vendor incorporated sensors into the windshield and window for analyzing the data with central maintenance system. This will automate the aircraft window maintenance program, making it swift and effective by increasing the reliability of the maintenance system.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREE:

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the development of environment-friendly aircraft windshields as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global market:

Development of environment-friendly aircraft windshields

Commercial aircrafts contribute substantially to the carbon emissions across the globe. The growth in passenger traffic increases the need for additional fleets, which further adds to the carbon fuel emission levels. It is forecasted that the current fleet size is likely to get doubled by 2050. The regulatory authorities are developing standards to cut the carbon emissions from commercial aircraft. The entire aerospace supply chain is working on the development of advanced components that provide fuel efficient solutions to the aerospace industry, thereby reducing carbon emissions.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for , “A key vendor designed a plane window shade, which uses solar power to charge mobiles, tablets, or laptops. It eliminates the requirement of electrical sources to power electronic devices of passengers, decreasing the need for hardwired connections significantly. This window shade weighs about a fraction of the current plane window shade model and has a potential to generate more energy than needed to power the entire flight. Such developments are important for reducing the overall electrical architecture required in an aircraft, consequently reducing the total weight and fuel consumption.”

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global commercial aircraft windshield and window market segmentation

This market research report segments the global market by aircraft type (narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, and regional aircraft), material type (acrylic, glass, and polycarbonate), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas was the leading region for the global commercial aircraft windshield and window market in 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 46%. The market share of this region will decrease by almost 2% by 2022. However, the Americas will dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

Personalize this report according to your needs:

Technavio’s analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements. We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180503005803/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA SOUTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TRANSPORT AIR TRAVEL TRANSPORTATION MANUFACTURING AEROSPACE DEFENSE OTHER DEFENSE

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/03/2018 08:38 AM/DISC: 05/03/2018 08:38 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180503005803/en