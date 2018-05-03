US productivity grows at tepid 0.7 percent rate in Q1

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. productivity grew at an annual rate of 0.7 percent in the first three months of this year, a weak reading but a slight improvement from the previous quarter.

The Labor Department says that the first quarter increase followed an even weaker 0.3 percent gain in the fourth quarter of last year. Labor costs rose at a 2.7 percent rate in the first quarter, the fastest gain in a year.

Productivity, the amount of output per hour of work, is a key factor determining how fast the economy can grow and how much living standards can increase. Productivity gains have been lackluster for most of this recovery, increasing just 1.3 percent for all of 2017. Economists are uncertain why productivity has been so tepid.