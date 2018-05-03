Global Commercial Electric Cheese Grating Machines Market - Growth Opportunities |Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 3, 2018--Technavio’s latest market research report on the provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio market research analysts, the will grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The need to increase operational efficiency is a major factor driving the market’s growth. Increasing operational efficiency should be the prime focus of foodservice establishment, as it leads to quicker turnaround of orders. Some of the benefits of faster turnaround of orders include enhanced customer experience, higher sales, minimizing variable cost, and improved brand image of foodservice establishments.

Electric cheese grating machines aid in increasing the operational efficiency as it allows users to grate cheese beforehand in large quantities, thus saving time on preparing food items. Manual cheese grating is useful only to prepare cheese-based food items in small quantities. Similarly, while preparing large quantities of cheese manually, users can end up with soar hands and wrists. These machines only take a fraction of the time to grate cheese, which helps users to focus on other necessary movements in the kitchen. These machines also minimize the wastage of cheese. Such advantages of using electric cheese grating machines will increase the operational efficiency in commercial kitchens.

In this report, Technavio highlights the improved features offered by vendors as one of the key emerging trends in the global commercial electric cheese grating machines market:

Improved features offered by vendors

Players in the market are continuously engaging in research and introducing products with better features to increase operational efficiency and stimulate their market share. For example, Metcalfe offers a GSD cheese grater model that has features such as ventilated motor with heat sensor that protects the motor from overheating and on/off switch protection with waterproof rubber cover that offers easy cleaning. In this model, the grater is equipped with a special steel roll protected using a stainless-steel grid to prevent user access to moving parts.

“Omcan offers the GR-IT-2983-B model, which is equipped with high-efficiency ventilated motors to ensure continuous operation without any breaks. To offer safety for users, the model also features a large receiving tray with plexiglass cover to ensure no wastage of processed cheese as well as safety microswitches on the lever and receiving tray. Therefore, such improved features offered by players are expected to drive the demand prospects for commercial electric cheese grater machines during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on .

Global commercial electric cheese grating machines market segmentation

This market research report segments the into the following products, including heavy-duty, medium-duty, and light-duty and key regions, including the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

The heavy-duty segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 52% of the market. The market share for this product is expected to increase by 2022. The fastest growing product is medium-duty, which will account for nearly 31% of the total market share by 2022.

The Americas was the leading region for the global commercial electric cheese grating machines market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 44%. By 2022, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth rate of nearly 2%.

