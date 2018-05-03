Sovereign Sportsman Solutions Recognized as a “Best Place to Work” in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 3, 2018--At an award ceremony this week, Nashville Business Journal named Sovereign Sportsman Solutions (“Sovereign”) one of the “Best Places to Work” in Nashville. Confidential employee surveys were initiated, managed and tabulated by Quantum Workplace ( www.quantumworkplace.com ), the national leader in measuring workplace engagement and corporate culture. This year, surveys included criteria on employee participation, internal connection, pay levels, benefits, engagement and team effectiveness as well as opinions on trust in leadership and corporate direction.

“We are honored to receive this recognition of our culture and workplace environment,” Sovereign’s co-founder and Executive Vice President Rob Walker said. “This is especially meaningful as the award is solely based upon input from our Middle Tennessee team members. Some of our recent progress in improving our workplace includes moving to a larger building; enhancing our HR benefits; focusing more on our people and not just our projects; and adding new resources in operations and administration.”

In the months ahead, Sovereign will be seeking new teammates in the following roles: software development, quality assurance, project management, business analysis and operations support. Interested applicants can submit their information to .

About Sovereign Sportsman Solutions: Sovereign Sportsman Solutions is a leading provider of technology, marketing and support services to state, federal and tribal agencies most notably in the areas of hunt and fish licensing and permitting; campground and parks management; forests and lands burn permits; online recreational education and certification solutions; and recreational vehicle registration, titling and renewals. Additional information is available at . In addition, Sovereign has sister companies in TV production and international outfitting.

