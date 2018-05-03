Taiwanese embassy in the Dominican Republic closes

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - After Taiwan and the Dominican Republic severed diplomatic ties, Taiwanese offices in many countries lowered their flags on the afternoon of May 1.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Thursday that it will convene relevant departments in the near future, including the Latin American Department, the Secretariat, and the CCICED, to discuss the evacuation of the embassy and technical groups.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Andrew Lee (李憲章) told the Central News Agency that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will meet in the near future to discuss related issues after the dismantlement, including the follow-up arrangements for the embassy's staff, agro-technical personnel, and the future division of the Dominican clerical jurisdiction to ensure travel for local Taiwanese business people and overseas Chinese.

China and the Dominican Republic announced that they had established diplomatic ties on May 1. MOFA has said that the diplomatic relations with the Dominican Republic would be terminated immediately, bilateral cooperation and assistance programs will be completely stopped, and embassies and technical personnel will be evacuated.

After the termination of diplomatic relations with the Dominican Republic, Taiwan now maintains diplomatic relations with only 19 countries. According to MOFA, there are 48 ​​agricultural technical personnel and their families staying in the Dominican Republic, with a total of about 1,000 Taiwanese citizens living in the Caribbean country.