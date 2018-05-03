C4 Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Andrew Phillips, Ph.D. as President and Chief Executive Officer

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 3, 2018--C4 Therapeutics (C4T) today announced that Andrew Phillips, Ph.D. has been appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Phillips has been leading C4T’s scientific efforts as Chief Scientific Officer since January 2016 and assumed corporate leadership responsibilities with his added appointment as President in September 2016. In conjunction with Dr. Phillips appointment as CEO, Stewart Fisher, Ph.D., has been promoted to Chief Scientific Officer.

Andrew Phillips, Ph.D. has been appointed to President and Chief Executive Officer of C4 Therapeutics (C4T).

“Andy has played a key role in C4T’s growth and has helped define who we are today as a Company,” said Marc Cohen, co-founder and Executive Chairman of C4T. “In addition to being a world-class scientist, Andy has provided exemplary leadership in recruiting a phenomenal management team, developing a robust internal pipeline of projects, and nurturing our strategic alliances with Roche and Calico. I look forward to working with Andy as CEO as we continue to build C4T’s targeted protein degradation platform and advance degraders into the clinic to address areas of high unmet medical need.”

Prior to joining C4T, Dr. Phillips served as Senior Director for the Center for Development of Therapeutics at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, where he led overall therapeutic efforts and provided strategic leadership for a number of major partnerships. Previously, he was a Full Professor of Chemistry at Yale University, where he received the ACS Cope Scholar Award for his research accomplishments which included the development of small molecules aimed at modulating ‘undruggable’ targets. Prior to this, he was a Full Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry at the University of Colorado at Boulder, where his efforts in complex molecule synthesis and targeting protein-protein interactions garnered a number of awards, including an Alfred P. Sloan Research Fellowship, an Eli Lilly Grantee Award, and a National Science Foundation CAREER Award.

Dr. Phillips received a B.Sc. (Hons) in biochemistry and a Ph.D. in biochemistry and chemistry from the University of Canterbury in New Zealand and completed a postdoctoral fellowship in organic chemistry at the University of Pittsburgh.

About C4 Therapeutics C4 Therapeutics is pioneering a new class of drugs. C4T’s technology platform produces small molecule drugs that harness machinery already present in cells to selectively target disease-relevant proteins for degradation. Our approach has the potential to address a broad range of diseases including cancer, infectious disease, and autoimmune disorders. To learn more about C4 Therapeutics, visit www.C4Therapeutics.com.

