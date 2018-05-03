Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, May 3, 2018

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;89;79;A t-storm in spots;88;78;WSW;11;76%;86%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;100;80;Sunny and very warm;99;80;NW;7;34%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;87;65;Mostly sunny, warm;90;64;ENE;8;30%;9%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Some sun;65;52;Variable cloudiness;62;52;NE;6;60%;37%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;57;40;Mostly sunny;62;44;NNE;5;55%;4%;6

Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;47;39;Periods of rain;48;40;SE;11;67%;75%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Decreasing clouds;88;62;Sunshine and nice;86;62;SSE;9;21%;0%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;56;44;A shower in the a.m.;72;42;WSW;18;57%;80%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny and hot;95;69;Hot with high clouds;92;71;E;8;47%;32%;3

Athens, Greece;Hazy sun;81;60;Showers and t-storms;79;61;ENE;6;61%;82%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Plenty of sunshine;64;51;Mostly sunny;67;53;N;4;66%;10%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Variable clouds;89;68;Mostly sunny, nice;93;71;NE;6;38%;26%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;76;A t-storm or two;91;75;NE;5;73%;70%;10

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;94;72;A p.m. t-storm;89;70;S;6;63%;77%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;77;A stray thunderstorm;92;79;S;6;71%;64%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny intervals;69;55;Partly sunny;66;57;WSW;9;58%;55%;4

Beijing, China;Sunny and nice;75;50;Sunshine, pleasant;81;57;SE;6;35%;2%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;Periods of sun, warm;83;64;Partly sunny, warm;85;63;E;10;45%;41%;8

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;68;43;Mostly sunny;64;41;NE;5;51%;2%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;68;50;Cloudy;64;48;SE;5;81%;85%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;82;59;Nice with sunshine;81;57;E;9;58%;6%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower or t-storm;81;59;Thunderstorms;78;58;NNE;10;64%;74%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;60;40;Mostly sunny;63;44;NE;6;62%;1%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, warm;82;54;Mostly sunny, warm;85;57;E;8;50%;6%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, warm;83;59;Showers and t-storms;84;63;ENE;6;44%;62%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;74;65;Mostly cloudy;71;63;E;13;78%;66%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sun and clouds;85;64;A shower or t-storm;85;61;SSW;5;51%;86%;4

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;63;52;Sunny and nice;72;57;WSW;17;44%;0%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Some sun, summerlike;101;82;Mostly sunny and hot;104;70;NNW;8;12%;4%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny;71;52;Sunny and warmer;78;55;E;7;47%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;81;67;A t-storm in spots;81;68;ESE;5;58%;64%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, humid;97;83;Mostly sunny, humid;97;83;SSE;10;66%;7%;13

Chicago, United States;Showers and t-storms;70;60;Decreasing clouds;70;54;SW;11;66%;30%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;78;A shower in the p.m.;90;77;SSW;6;71%;86%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;57;40;Periods of sun;57;43;WNW;6;60%;13%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;75;66;Mostly sunny, nice;74;66;N;10;83%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;A severe t-storm;85;68;Showers and t-storms;72;59;WSW;6;75%;74%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Considerable clouds;83;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;74;SSW;10;89%;86%;3

Delhi, India;A t-storm around;95;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;102;80;SE;11;48%;69%;11

Denver, United States;Spotty showers;53;39;Mostly sunny, warmer;69;46;SW;5;38%;7%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm or two;90;77;Heavy a.m. t-storms;87;74;SSW;6;75%;82%;5

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon showers;94;73;An afternoon shower;90;75;SE;6;67%;63%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;54;46;Periods of sun;65;49;SW;11;77%;7%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;66;51;Mostly sunny, warmer;78;54;N;5;37%;26%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;71;58;Partly sunny;69;58;WSW;10;77%;26%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;84;77;A morning shower;88;78;SSE;7;72%;66%;12

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray t-shower;74;57;Thickening clouds;74;55;SE;5;65%;27%;7

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;85;71;Partly sunny;84;71;NE;12;65%;44%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sunshine;55;43;Periods of sun;52;40;W;13;79%;24%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;93;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;78;ESE;6;76%;66%;5

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;88;73;Partly sunny, breezy;81;74;E;14;73%;44%;4

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;81;70;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;71;NNE;10;69%;80%;3

Hyderabad, India;A shower in the p.m.;102;78;Hazy sunshine;100;78;NNW;6;44%;30%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;87;68;Mostly cloudy;94;70;N;7;38%;26%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;76;61;Mostly sunny;76;61;NE;10;66%;3%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;90;76;An afternoon shower;91;75;E;5;67%;66%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hot with sunshine;102;79;Sunny and hot;100;82;NNW;8;49%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;71;47;Sunny and pleasant;73;45;S;6;35%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;76;48;Nice with sunshine;80;53;N;5;22%;5%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, hotter;108;81;Hazy and hot;106;80;W;8;30%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;70;57;A morning t-storm;75;59;S;6;70%;66%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Fog will lift;112;82;Sunny and hot;114;85;N;8;7%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, warm;90;54;Sunny and very warm;84;54;E;5;39%;1%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;86;76;Thunderstorms;85;74;E;10;77%;89%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A p.m. t-storm;90;73;A t-storm in spots;89;73;WSW;5;75%;55%;9

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;92;77;Hazy sun, a t-storm;92;79;SSW;9;68%;64%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;92;75;A t-storm around;94;75;E;4;69%;64%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;61;34;A t-storm in spots;59;34;ENE;7;53%;64%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;88;77;A shower or t-storm;88;78;SW;7;76%;73%;6

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;72;64;Turning sunny;72;65;S;5;78%;44%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;68;52;Sunshine, pleasant;71;52;N;8;51%;1%;9

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;60;44;Partly sunny;64;48;NE;4;61%;8%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny, nice;70;56;Sunny and warmer;83;62;WSW;6;46%;1%;10

Luanda, Angola;Sunny intervals;90;77;Clouds and sun;88;77;SSW;6;73%;30%;8

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;68;44;Mostly sunny;70;49;ENE;9;44%;33%;9

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;87;83;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;83;WSW;8;69%;85%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;85;72;A t-storm in spots;84;73;E;6;81%;65%;6

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, low humidity;91;82;High clouds;95;82;E;11;48%;30%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Winds subsiding;75;54;Cooler;61;53;WNW;14;60%;44%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;79;58;A t-storm in spots;79;59;SSE;5;60%;69%;14

Miami, United States;A morning shower;83;75;A shower or two;83;76;NE;14;62%;76%;11

Minsk, Belarus;A p.m. t-storm;78;54;A t-storm in spots;82;54;NW;6;51%;64%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm or two;85;79;A p.m. t-storm;85;78;S;7;72%;83%;3

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun;71;63;Rain and drizzle;68;63;ESE;11;74%;85%;1

Montreal, Canada;Rain this afternoon;69;53;Rain and a t-storm;65;48;W;5;78%;70%;2

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, warm;73;48;Sunny and very warm;72;55;SE;8;48%;53%;5

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;91;82;Humid with hazy sun;90;82;WNW;8;69%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;75;59;A shower or t-storm;75;61;SSE;7;72%;80%;11

New York, United States;Some sun;90;70;Partly sunny;89;63;W;12;46%;55%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, warm;90;64;Mostly sunny and hot;91;65;SSE;8;30%;1%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Inc. clouds;53;30;Becoming cloudy;50;36;E;5;49%;72%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;A passing shower;67;53;Partly sunny;66;56;WSW;13;46%;25%;10

Oslo, Norway;Afternoon rain;54;33;Milder;59;41;SSW;6;58%;36%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy, p.m. rain;72;49;Rain tapering off;66;44;W;14;76%;80%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;85;76;A thunderstorm;84;75;SE;6;79%;76%;8

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;88;77;Showers and t-storms;86;76;NW;7;79%;82%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm in spots;85;76;A morning shower;86;75;ENE;9;75%;66%;12

Paris, France;Partly sunny;63;43;Mostly sunny;68;47;NNE;10;56%;0%;7

Perth, Australia;Sunny;70;50;Mostly sunny;71;55;ESE;7;48%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;An afternoon shower;94;77;A p.m. t-storm;91;77;SSE;6;76%;77%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;87;75;A t-storm in spots;88;75;SSE;13;72%;55%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Thunderstorms;90;72;Thunderstorms;90;75;ESE;7;64%;88%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;66;49;Partial sunshine;68;46;NNE;8;53%;13%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Showers around;65;44;Plenty of sunshine;68;47;S;11;42%;1%;9

Quito, Ecuador;A t-storm in spots;69;53;Showers, some heavy;68;52;SW;7;77%;94%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;67;51;Sun and some clouds;67;52;E;8;71%;29%;9

Recife, Brazil;A shower;82;74;Sun and clouds;84;74;SSE;9;71%;56%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Showers of rain/snow;41;36;A little p.m. rain;42;36;SSW;19;63%;79%;2

Riga, Latvia;Mild with sunshine;68;47;Cooler;55;39;N;6;65%;3%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;82;71;Sunshine;84;71;ENE;6;69%;1%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;98;74;Mostly sunny, warm;100;76;ENE;5;11%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Thunderstorms;73;57;Thunderstorms;71;55;SSE;6;78%;86%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;55;47;Rain in the morning;55;38;W;11;76%;80%;2

San Francisco, United States;Clouds, then sun;62;50;Partly sunny;65;51;WSW;8;72%;2%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;82;65;A t-storm in spots;81;64;ENE;6;70%;70%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A few showers;83;76;Showers and t-storms;81;76;ESE;15;79%;76%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partial sunshine;77;66;Partial sunshine;76;65;NW;5;87%;44%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;78;58;Partly sunny;81;53;E;9;33%;5%;15

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;73;46;Partly sunny;77;47;SSW;3;41%;3%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Thunderstorms;82;70;Thunderstorms;78;71;ENE;5;83%;88%;3

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;68;45;Sunny and pleasant;72;47;NE;6;44%;1%;9

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;72;49;Cooler;62;49;NNE;6;70%;36%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Spotty showers;60;50;Partly sunny;69;52;WSW;9;42%;2%;10

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny;79;61;Partly sunny, warm;82;66;SSE;9;46%;0%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Heavy p.m. showers;93;78;A shower or two;91;80;ESE;7;67%;71%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, warm;77;53;Showers and t-storms;81;55;SSE;11;54%;82%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;84;75;A shower or two;84;75;E;16;69%;81%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Cool with rain;54;38;Not as cool;57;41;WSW;9;62%;31%;4

Sydney, Australia;Mostly cloudy;80;67;A shower in the a.m.;77;54;SW;17;48%;55%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower or two;76;70;Warmer;84;72;SE;15;48%;44%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers around;57;41;Periods of sun;53;39;W;12;71%;23%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing;77;58;Sunny and pleasant;80;59;ENE;6;42%;2%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;78;54;Rather cloudy, warm;81;57;NE;7;45%;30%;9

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny, nice;77;61;Cloudy;76;60;S;7;31%;41%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cloudy and hot;93;72;Hot with some sun;93;70;SSE;7;34%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;A heavy p.m. t-storm;82;60;Showers and t-storms;75;61;N;4;62%;82%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Thunderstorms;73;58;A shower or two;73;57;WSW;15;39%;55%;10

Toronto, Canada;Showers/thunderstorm;59;52;A shower in the p.m.;63;46;WSW;21;75%;55%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and breezy;70;60;Sunny and warmer;76;63;SE;6;35%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Rain and drizzle;69;56;An afternoon shower;73;57;SW;16;52%;71%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warm with some sun;75;37;Cooler;48;22;N;14;51%;51%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun, nice;68;51;Rain and drizzle;59;47;NNW;5;59%;59%;2

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;80;59;Showers and t-storms;77;58;NNW;9;54%;70%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, a t-storm;92;74;A t-storm around;87;74;NNW;6;71%;66%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny, warmer;79;56;A t-storm in spots;70;44;N;7;70%;64%;3

Warsaw, Poland;A heavy thunderstorm;87;51;Cooler with some sun;73;44;N;11;55%;9%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;58;48;Inc. clouds;61;53;NNE;4;76%;2%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;75;A p.m. t-storm;92;76;SW;5;64%;78%;13

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, warmer;81;54;A t-storm in spots;74;54;ESE;3;50%;64%;10

