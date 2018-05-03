C4 Therapeutics Announces Promotion of Stewart Fisher, Ph.D. to Chief Scientific Officer

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 3, 2018--C4 Therapeutics (C4T) today announced that Stewart Fisher, Ph.D. has been promoted to Chief Scientific Officer. Since joining C4T as Senior Vice President of Discovery Sciences in April 2016, Dr. Fisher has played a leading role in cultivating C4T’s targeted protein degradation platform and contributing to the growth of the Company’s internal pipeline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180503005223/en/

Stewart Fisher, Ph.D. has been promoted to Chief Scientific Officer at C4 Therapeutics. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Stew has been central to the development of our platform for targeted protein degradation,” said Andy Phillips, President and Chief Executive Officer of C4T. “His deep expertise in quantitative aspects of drug discovery has transformed our approach to the discovery of degraders and has provided many mechanistic insights that have enabled our internal and collaboration projects. I am certain that Stew will continue this trajectory as Chief Scientific Officer and I look forward to working with him to build upon C4T’s success.”

Marc Cohen, co-founder and Executive Chairman of C4T added, “Stew’s extensive experience in drug discovery and development, alongside his passion for translating science into drugs that impact patients, make him well-suited for his new role at C4T.”

Before joining C4T, Dr. Fisher held numerous senior leadership roles at the Broad Institute and AstraZeneca where he worked in target validation, drug discovery and clinical candidate support. Dr. Fisher started his career at Hoffmann-La Roche after completing an NIH Postdoctoral Fellowship at Harvard Medical School. He holds a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the California Institute of Technology and a B.A. in chemistry from the University of Vermont.

“C4T’s science is wide-ranging, multi-disciplinary and world-leading in this exciting and emerging field of targeted protein degradation,” said Dr. Fisher. “I am excited to lead this exceptional team with the mission to meet the needs of patients suffering from life threatening diseases.”

About C4 Therapeutics C4 Therapeutics is pioneering a new class of drugs. C4T’s technology platform produces small molecule drugs that harness machinery already present in cells to selectively target disease-relevant proteins for degradation. Our approach has the potential to address a broad range of diseases including cancer, infectious disease, and autoimmune disorders. To learn more about C4 Therapeutics, visit www.C4Therapeutics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180503005223/en/

CONTACT: MacDougall Biomedical Communications

Kari Watson or Kara Mazey

781-235-3060

kwatson@macbiocom.com

kmazey@macbiocom.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH BIOTECHNOLOGY INFECTIOUS DISEASES PHARMACEUTICAL RESEARCH SCIENCE

SOURCE: C4 Therapeutics

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/03/2018 08:00 AM/DISC: 05/03/2018 08:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180503005223/en