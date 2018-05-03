Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Introduces I2C Controllable EZBuck Regulator

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 3, 2018--Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS) (Nasdaq: AOSL), a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors and power ICs, today introduced and new family of EZBuck™ regulators featuring I 2 C control. The first two members of the family are the 4A AOZ2231CQI-01 and the 8A AOZ2233CQI-02. The new devices provide a compact, efficient power converter solution for next-generation chipsets and FPGAs used in high-end TVs, set-top boxes, data storage systems, servers and other embedded systems.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180503005184/en/

I2C Controllable EZBuck™ Regulator (Graphic: Business Wire)

Next generation microprocessors and SoCs often use dynamic voltage scaling to reduce power dissipation and improve system performance. Implementing dynamic voltage scaling in a DC/DC converter often requires several external components. The 4A, AOZ2231CQI-01 and the 8A AOZ2233CQI-02 make the design of such converters simple by allowing the system designer to control the output voltage from 0.6V to 1.79V using an I 2 C interface with 9.375mV steps.

The new devices have all the integration advantages of the EZBuck family of products. Combining AOS’ benchmark MOSFET technology with advanced packaging technology enables high-performance DC/DC regulators in a compact footprint. AOS’ performance MOSFETs enable high efficiency over the entire load range, and light load efficiency gets a further boost with an optional pulse frequency mode (PFM). Both the 4A and the 8A devices are available in footprint compatible QFN 4 x 4mm package allowing designers an easy upgrade path as power requirements increase. The devices operate over a wide input voltage range of 6.5V to 28V and have a built-in 5.3V regulator making single supply operation possible. The proprietary COT architecture provides ultra-fast load transient response performance and allows stable and low voltage ripple operation with small size ceramic capacitors. Competing solutions require several external components when using all ceramic capacitors and need to generate a larger output ripple voltage to stabilize the circuit. Additionally, the input feed forward feature provides a constant switching frequency over the entire input voltage range, which further alleviates noise concerns for designers.

“The new family of I 2 C controllable EZBuck regulators offer maximum flexibility to the user by allowing not only simplified output voltage selection for dynamic voltage scaling or margining purposes, but also to configure operation and protection behavior of the converter using the I 2 C interface. This makes the design of complex distributed power systems far simpler,” said Rex Liu, Power IC Marketing at AOS.

Pricing and Availability

The AOZ2231CQI-01 and the AOZ2233CQI-02 are immediately available in production quantities with a lead-time of 12 weeks. The unit price for 1,000 pieces is $1.43 for the AOZ2231CQI-01 and $1.86 for the AOZ2233CQI-02.

About AOS

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, IGBT, IPM and Power IC products AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high performance power management solutions. AOS's portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including portable computers, flat panel TVs, LED lighting, smart phones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers and telecommunications equipment. For more information, please visit www.aosmd.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management's judgment, beliefs, current trends and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, references to the efficiency and capability of new products, and the potential to expand into new markets. Forward looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the actual product performance in volume production, the quality and reliability of the product, our ability to achieve design wins, the general business and economic conditions, the state of the semiconductor industry, and other risks as described in the Company's annual report and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and AOS undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180503005184/en/

CONTACT: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited

Media Contact:

Mina Galvan, 408-789-3233

mina.galvan@aosmd.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS HARDWARE SOFTWARE MOBILE/WIRELESS MANUFACTURING OTHER MANUFACTURING

SOURCE: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/03/2018 08:00 AM/DISC: 05/03/2018 08:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180503005184/en