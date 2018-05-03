Clear Channel Outdoor Introduces CCO RADARView™: A Dynamic Campaign Planning Platform Allowing Advertisers to Visually Explore its Out-of-Home Media Mapped to Audience Behaviors, Demos and Location

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 3, 2018--Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA) (NYSE: CCO), a subsidiary of iHeartMedia Inc., today introduced RADARView™ , a significant evolution of its Clear Channel Outdoor RADAR suite of Out-of-Home (OOH) advanced advertising solutions. CCO RADARView™ is a sophisticated visualization platform that gives advertisers the power to optimize their OOH campaigns by entering campaign specific information like demographics, audience segments or locations to reach consumers along the pathways most traveled.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180503005271/en/

Clear Channel Outdoor RADARView allows advertisers to visually explore its out-of-home media mapped to audience behaviors, demos and location. (Graphic: Business Wire)

CCO RADARView™ bolsters the company’s suite of solutions through aggregated and anonymized data, secured through consent, and directly from persistent apps running on one in four mobile devices. Additionally, this leverages mobile and digital data used today across the ad ecosystem offering advertisers an easier way to unlock the value of OOH using the same approach from the digital world but applied to the physical world’s largest screens.

This new online platform was developed in collaboration with Ubimo, a location intelligence company. Ubimo’s Polaris technology, which powers RADARView™, delivers hundreds of behavioral audience segments, with no personally identifiable information, to help brands engage with their niche consumers as they explore planning their campaigns while maximizing their return on ad spend across all CCO’s roadside and pedestrian inventory. This includes the flexibility for advertisers to choose from among the broad range of consumer segments pre-identified in RADARView™, or, to work with CCO to build custom audiences based on the brand’s specific business needs.

With CCO RADARView™ , marketers can become their own mini-data scientists by better understanding where to invest their marketing spend with precision to achieve maximum engagement with their desired audiences. Brands can work in partnership with their CCO sales agent to use these insights to create campaigns that reach the right consumers with the right message and can inform their strategy with a range of proven approaches, including; store proximity, demographics, behavior and/or OOH media type.

Moreover, CCO RADARView™ complements GeoPath’s OOH foundational currency for audience impressions and market demographics with behavioral data that can be used for campaign planning and insights.

“Nearly two years ago, we gave the billboard a brain when we layered mobile insights from the digital world against the juxtaposition of our media in the physical world to understand audience travel patterns along the path to purchase,” said Scott Wells, CEO, Clear Channel Outdoor Americas. “CCO RADARView™ further demystifies OOH campaign planning for advertisers and sets the stage for them to overlay their own audience behavioral data against our media in an un-skippable, fraud-free and brand safe format. We look forward to sharing this beta release with our valued clients and integrating their feedback as we continue optimizing this tool for future use.”

“Working with CCO’s team presented a unique opportunity for us to push the boundaries of what’s possible with location intelligence. Together we’ve managed to develop one of the most innovative use cases for leveraging location data to understand consumer behavior in the real world and generate actionable insights,” says Ran Ben Yair, CEO, Ubimo.

Today, CCO RADARView’s integration of Ubimo ’s persistent mobile data, increases CCO advertisers’ access to actionable insights from 1 out of 4 US mobile consumers—more than ever before—and with even more functionality and speed.

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., (NYSE: CCO) is one of the world’s largest outdoor advertising companies, with more than 650,000 displays in over 35 countries across five continents, including 43 of the 50 largest markets in the United States. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings offers many types of displays across its global platform to meet the advertising needs of its customers. This includes a growing digital platform that now offers over 1,200 digital billboards across 28 U.S. markets. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings’ International segment operates in 22 countries across Asia and Europe in a wide variety of formats. More information is available at www.clearchanneloutdoor.com

Like us on Facebook at Follow us on Twitter at Follow us on Linked In at Sign up for CCO’s award-winning blog, Look Up:

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180503005271/en/

CONTACT: Press:

CCOA

Jason D. King, 212-812-0064

jasondking@clearchannel.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT INTERNET MOBILE/WIRELESS SEARCH ENGINE MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS ADVERTISING MARKETING OTHER COMMUNICATIONS

SOURCE: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/03/2018 08:00 AM/DISC: 05/03/2018 08:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180503005271/en