Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, May 3, 2018

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;WSW;17;76%;86%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;38;27;Sunny and very warm;37;27;NW;11;34%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;31;18;Mostly sunny, warm;32;18;ENE;13;30%;9%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Some sun;18;11;Variable cloudiness;17;11;NE;10;60%;37%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;14;4;Mostly sunny;17;7;NNE;8;55%;4%;6

Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;8;4;Periods of rain;9;5;SE;18;67%;75%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Decreasing clouds;31;17;Sunshine and nice;30;16;SSE;14;21%;0%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;13;7;A shower in the a.m.;22;5;WSW;28;57%;80%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny and hot;35;20;Hot with high clouds;33;21;E;13;47%;32%;3

Athens, Greece;Hazy sun;27;16;Showers and t-storms;26;16;ENE;10;61%;82%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Plenty of sunshine;18;10;Mostly sunny;19;12;N;6;66%;10%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Variable clouds;32;20;Mostly sunny, nice;34;22;NE;10;38%;26%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;A t-storm or two;33;24;NE;8;73%;70%;10

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;35;22;A p.m. t-storm;31;21;S;9;63%;77%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;S;10;71%;64%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny intervals;21;13;Partly sunny;19;14;WSW;15;58%;55%;4

Beijing, China;Sunny and nice;24;10;Sunshine, pleasant;27;14;SE;10;35%;2%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;Periods of sun, warm;28;18;Partly sunny, warm;29;17;E;15;45%;41%;8

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;20;6;Mostly sunny;18;5;NE;8;51%;2%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;20;10;Cloudy;18;9;SE;8;81%;85%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;28;15;Nice with sunshine;27;14;E;15;58%;6%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower or t-storm;27;15;Thunderstorms;25;15;NNE;15;64%;74%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;16;4;Mostly sunny;17;6;NE;10;62%;1%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, warm;28;12;Mostly sunny, warm;30;14;E;13;50%;6%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, warm;28;15;Showers and t-storms;29;17;ENE;10;44%;62%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;23;18;Mostly cloudy;21;17;E;21;78%;66%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sun and clouds;29;18;A shower or t-storm;29;16;SSW;8;51%;86%;4

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;17;11;Sunny and nice;22;14;WSW;28;44%;0%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Some sun, summerlike;38;28;Mostly sunny and hot;40;21;NNW;12;12%;4%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny;22;11;Sunny and warmer;25;13;E;10;47%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;27;20;A t-storm in spots;27;20;ESE;8;58%;64%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, humid;36;28;Mostly sunny, humid;36;28;SSE;15;66%;7%;13

Chicago, United States;Showers and t-storms;21;16;Decreasing clouds;21;12;SW;17;66%;30%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A shower in the p.m.;32;25;SSW;10;71%;86%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;14;5;Periods of sun;14;6;WNW;10;60%;13%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;24;19;Mostly sunny, nice;24;19;N;16;83%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;A severe t-storm;29;20;Showers and t-storms;22;15;WSW;10;75%;74%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Considerable clouds;29;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;23;SSW;16;89%;86%;3

Delhi, India;A t-storm around;35;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;39;27;SE;18;48%;69%;11

Denver, United States;Spotty showers;11;4;Mostly sunny, warmer;21;8;SW;9;38%;7%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm or two;32;25;Heavy a.m. t-storms;31;23;SSW;9;75%;82%;5

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon showers;34;23;An afternoon shower;32;24;SE;10;67%;63%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;12;8;Periods of sun;18;9;SW;17;77%;7%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;19;10;Mostly sunny, warmer;26;12;N;8;37%;26%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;22;14;Partly sunny;21;14;WSW;16;77%;26%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;29;25;A morning shower;31;25;SSE;12;72%;66%;12

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray t-shower;23;14;Thickening clouds;24;13;SE;8;65%;27%;7

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;29;22;Partly sunny;29;22;NE;20;65%;44%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sunshine;13;6;Periods of sun;11;4;W;21;79%;24%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;34;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;ESE;10;76%;66%;5

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;31;23;Partly sunny, breezy;27;23;E;23;73%;44%;4

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;27;21;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;21;NNE;16;69%;80%;3

Hyderabad, India;A shower in the p.m.;39;25;Hazy sunshine;38;26;NNW;9;44%;30%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;31;20;Mostly cloudy;35;21;N;12;38%;26%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;25;16;Mostly sunny;24;16;NE;16;66%;3%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;32;24;An afternoon shower;33;24;E;9;67%;66%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hot with sunshine;39;26;Sunny and hot;38;28;NNW;13;49%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;22;8;Sunny and pleasant;23;7;S;9;35%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;24;9;Nice with sunshine;27;12;N;8;22%;5%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, hotter;42;27;Hazy and hot;41;26;W;13;30%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;21;14;A morning t-storm;24;15;S;9;70%;66%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Fog will lift;44;28;Sunny and hot;45;29;N;13;7%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, warm;32;12;Sunny and very warm;29;12;E;8;39%;1%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;30;25;Thunderstorms;30;24;E;16;77%;89%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;A t-storm in spots;32;23;WSW;8;75%;55%;9

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;34;25;Hazy sun, a t-storm;33;26;SSW;14;68%;64%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;33;24;A t-storm around;35;24;E;6;69%;64%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;16;1;A t-storm in spots;15;1;ENE;11;53%;64%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A shower or t-storm;31;25;SW;11;76%;73%;6

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;22;18;Turning sunny;22;18;S;8;78%;44%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;20;11;Sunshine, pleasant;22;11;N;13;51%;1%;9

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;15;7;Partly sunny;18;9;NE;7;61%;8%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny, nice;21;13;Sunny and warmer;28;17;WSW;10;46%;1%;10

Luanda, Angola;Sunny intervals;32;25;Clouds and sun;31;25;SSW;10;73%;30%;8

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;20;6;Mostly sunny;21;10;ENE;14;44%;33%;9

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;28;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;28;WSW;12;69%;85%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;30;22;A t-storm in spots;29;23;E;9;81%;65%;6

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, low humidity;33;28;High clouds;35;28;E;18;48%;30%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Winds subsiding;24;12;Cooler;16;12;WNW;22;60%;44%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;26;14;A t-storm in spots;26;15;SSE;8;60%;69%;14

Miami, United States;A morning shower;28;24;A shower or two;29;24;NE;23;62%;76%;11

Minsk, Belarus;A p.m. t-storm;26;12;A t-storm in spots;28;12;NW;9;51%;64%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm or two;30;26;A p.m. t-storm;30;26;S;12;72%;83%;3

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun;22;17;Rain and drizzle;20;17;ESE;17;74%;85%;1

Montreal, Canada;Rain this afternoon;21;12;Rain and a t-storm;19;9;W;8;78%;70%;2

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, warm;23;9;Sunny and very warm;22;13;SE;13;48%;53%;5

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;33;28;Humid with hazy sun;32;28;WNW;13;69%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;24;15;A shower or t-storm;24;16;SSE;12;72%;80%;11

New York, United States;Some sun;32;21;Partly sunny;32;17;W;19;46%;55%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, warm;32;18;Mostly sunny and hot;33;18;SSE;13;30%;1%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Inc. clouds;12;-1;Becoming cloudy;10;2;E;9;49%;72%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;A passing shower;20;11;Partly sunny;19;13;WSW;22;46%;25%;10

Oslo, Norway;Afternoon rain;12;0;Milder;15;5;SSW;9;58%;36%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy, p.m. rain;22;9;Rain tapering off;19;7;W;23;76%;80%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;29;24;A thunderstorm;29;24;SE;9;79%;76%;8

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;31;25;Showers and t-storms;30;25;NW;11;79%;82%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm in spots;29;24;A morning shower;30;24;ENE;14;75%;66%;12

Paris, France;Partly sunny;17;6;Mostly sunny;20;8;NNE;16;56%;0%;7

Perth, Australia;Sunny;21;10;Mostly sunny;22;13;ESE;12;48%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;An afternoon shower;34;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;SSE;9;76%;77%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;31;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;SSE;22;72%;55%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Thunderstorms;32;22;Thunderstorms;32;24;ESE;11;64%;88%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;19;9;Partial sunshine;20;8;NNE;13;53%;13%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Showers around;18;7;Plenty of sunshine;20;8;S;18;42%;1%;9

Quito, Ecuador;A t-storm in spots;20;12;Showers, some heavy;20;11;SW;11;77%;94%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;19;10;Sun and some clouds;20;11;E;12;71%;29%;9

Recife, Brazil;A shower;28;23;Sun and clouds;29;23;SSE;15;71%;56%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Showers of rain/snow;5;2;A little p.m. rain;6;2;SSW;31;63%;79%;2

Riga, Latvia;Mild with sunshine;20;8;Cooler;13;4;N;9;65%;3%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;28;21;Sunshine;29;22;ENE;9;69%;1%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;36;24;Mostly sunny, warm;38;25;ENE;9;11%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Thunderstorms;23;14;Thunderstorms;22;13;SSE;10;78%;86%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;13;8;Rain in the morning;13;4;W;17;76%;80%;2

San Francisco, United States;Clouds, then sun;17;10;Partly sunny;18;11;WSW;14;72%;2%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;28;18;A t-storm in spots;27;18;ENE;10;70%;70%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A few showers;28;24;Showers and t-storms;27;24;ESE;24;79%;76%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partial sunshine;25;19;Partial sunshine;25;18;NW;7;87%;44%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;25;14;Partly sunny;27;11;E;14;33%;5%;15

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;23;8;Partly sunny;25;8;SSW;5;41%;3%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Thunderstorms;28;21;Thunderstorms;26;22;ENE;9;83%;88%;3

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;20;7;Sunny and pleasant;22;8;NE;10;44%;1%;9

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;22;10;Cooler;17;9;NNE;9;70%;36%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Spotty showers;16;10;Partly sunny;20;11;WSW;15;42%;2%;10

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny;26;16;Partly sunny, warm;28;19;SSE;15;46%;0%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Heavy p.m. showers;34;26;A shower or two;33;27;ESE;11;67%;71%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, warm;25;12;Showers and t-storms;27;13;SSE;18;54%;82%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;24;A shower or two;29;24;E;26;69%;81%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Cool with rain;12;3;Not as cool;14;5;WSW;14;62%;31%;4

Sydney, Australia;Mostly cloudy;27;19;A shower in the a.m.;25;12;SW;27;48%;55%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower or two;24;21;Warmer;29;22;SE;23;48%;44%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers around;14;5;Periods of sun;12;4;W;20;71%;23%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing;25;14;Sunny and pleasant;27;15;ENE;10;42%;2%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;26;12;Rather cloudy, warm;27;14;NE;11;45%;30%;9

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny, nice;25;16;Cloudy;24;16;S;12;31%;41%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cloudy and hot;34;22;Hot with some sun;34;21;SSE;11;34%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;A heavy p.m. t-storm;28;16;Showers and t-storms;24;16;N;7;62%;82%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Thunderstorms;23;15;A shower or two;23;14;WSW;25;39%;55%;10

Toronto, Canada;Showers/thunderstorm;15;11;A shower in the p.m.;17;8;WSW;34;75%;55%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and breezy;21;15;Sunny and warmer;24;17;SE;9;35%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Rain and drizzle;21;13;An afternoon shower;23;14;SW;26;52%;71%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warm with some sun;24;3;Cooler;9;-6;N;23;51%;51%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun, nice;20;10;Rain and drizzle;15;8;NNW;7;59%;59%;2

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;27;15;Showers and t-storms;25;14;NNW;15;54%;70%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;23;A t-storm around;31;23;NNW;9;71%;66%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny, warmer;26;13;A t-storm in spots;21;7;N;11;70%;64%;3

Warsaw, Poland;A heavy thunderstorm;30;11;Cooler with some sun;23;7;N;18;55%;9%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;14;9;Inc. clouds;16;12;NNE;6;76%;2%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;SW;8;64%;78%;13

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, warmer;27;12;A t-storm in spots;23;12;ESE;5;50%;64%;10

