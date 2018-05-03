BrightSphere Reports Financial and Operating Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 3, 2018--BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE: BSIG) reports its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018.

“The first quarter of 2018 was marked by strong financial and operating results, as well as the successful transition of our management team and our new brand name, BrightSphere Investment Group,” said Steve Belgrad, BrightSphere’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Notwithstanding volatility in the equity markets, our Affiliates continue to generate strong long-term investment performance, with assets representing 62%, 72%, and 79% of revenue outperforming their benchmarks on a one-, three- and five-year basis, respectively. Our net client cash flows of $1.9 billion, which generated $19.0 million of annualized revenue impact, reflect inflows across a range of alternative and equity-oriented strategies, including Landmark Real Estate Fund VIII (“LREF VIII”), which closed on March 30 at $3.3 billion, and is the largest real estate secondaries fund raised globally to date. In addition to strong inflows, we also benefited from reduced levels of outflows in U.S. equities compared to prior periods. Higher average assets and higher fee rates, which include net catch-up management fees on alternative fund products, combined with lower costs at the Center, enabled us to achieve an ENI margin of over 40% for the quarter and drove a 47% increase in ENI per share to $0.50 for the first quarter, compared to $0.34 for the same period of 2017.

“We are making strong progress across our growth strategy and continue to position our business to participate in fast-growing segments of the asset management industry. At the Affiliate level, growth initiatives such as the multi-asset class strategy we seeded last year are advancing and generating early appeal among potential clients. In addition, our Global Distribution team continues to see strong demand for active value strategies among international investors seeking to diversify their portfolios given the outperformance of growth styles in recent years.”

Mr. Belgrad concluded, “Finally, we have been active this quarter in meeting with high quality, entrepreneurial asset management boutiques. Our differentiated partnership approach is well understood and appreciated, and we are optimistic about our prospects for a successful investment in a diversifying Affiliate. At the same time, given the valuation of our shares, we have allocated capital to our stock buy-back program and since March 23 have repurchased 1.7 million shares through April 30. We also increased our dividend per share by 11% to $0.10 per quarter.”

(1) As previously disclosed, on January 5, 2018, BrightSphere closed the sale of its stake in Heitman LLC to Heitman’s management. Excluding Heitman, AUM, NCCF, and annualized revenue impact of net flows were $218.3 billion, $(2.6) billion, and $0.6 million, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2017.

Please see “Definitions and Additional Notes.” Please see Table 7 for a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP net income attributable to controlling interests to economic net income.

Assets Under Management and Flows

At March 31, 2018, BrightSphere’s total assets under management (“AUM”), were $240.1 billion, down $(2.9) billion, or (1.2)%, compared to $243.0 billion at December 31, 2017, and down $(9.6) billion, or (3.8)%, compared to $249.7 billion at March 31, 2017. The decrease in AUM during the three months ended March 31, 2018 primarily reflects net market depreciation of $(3.3) billion and other adjustments of $(1.5) billion, offset by net inflows of $1.9 billion. The other adjustments are primarily driven by billable assets switching from committed AUM to net asset value.

For the three months ended March 31, 2018, BrightSphere’s net client cash flows were $1.9 billion compared to $(2.5) billion for the three months ended March 31, 2017. As previously disclosed, flow information in this release includes flows from Heitman for the first half of 2017, but excludes it thereafter. The net flows in the three months ended March 31, 2018 were impacted by strong sales in alternatives. For the three months ended March 31, 2018, the annualized revenue impact of the net client cash flows was $19.0 million compared to $0.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017 which reflects the increased net flows in higher fee alternative strategies. Gross inflows of $10.3 billion in the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared to $8.2 billion in the prior year, yielded an average of 49 bps compared to 43 bps in the year-ago period while gross outflows and hard asset disposals of $(8.4) billion, compared to $(10.7) billion in the prior year, yielded 37 bps in the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared to 32 bps in the year-ago period.

(1) The Company has removed Heitman from its AUM and cash flow metrics as of the beginning of the third quarter, 2017.

(2) “Other” in Q1’18 primarily relates to the decline in billable AUM as a legacy alternative fund transitioned from billing based on committed AUM to net asset value.

Please see “Definitions and Additional Notes”

Balance Sheet and Capital Management

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 are provided in Table 3 below. At March 31, 2018, the Company had $392.9 million of long-term bonds ($400.0 million face value, net of discount and fees), $0.0 million outstanding on its $350 million credit facility and $0.0 million drawn on a non-recourse seed capital financing facility. Shareholders’ equity (attributable to controlling interests) amounted to $122.7 million. The Company’s ratio of third party borrowings (excluding non-recourse debt) to trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDA was 1.3x, below the Company’s target debt to trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDA range of 1.75-2.25x. Of the Company’s cash and cash equivalents of $177.1 million at March 31, 2018, $56.3 million was held at Affiliates and $120.8 million was available at the Center.

As of March 31, 2018, the Company has total seed and co-investment holdings of $141.5 million. In March 2018, the Company repaid the full amount outstanding under the seed capital facility. The $65 million facility remains available for drawdown.

On January 5, 2018, Heitman LLC completed the previously announced purchase of the Company’s equity interest in the firm for $110 million in cash ($100 million received upon closing). On an after tax basis, these net proceeds represent approximately $85.7 million in total.

On March 26, 2018, the Company announced that it was authorized by its board of directors to resume its share repurchase program. As of March 31, 2018, the Company had purchased 275,200 shares in the open market at a weighted average price of $15.67 per share, and as of April 30, the Company had purchased a total of 1,714,091 at a weighted average price of $15.10 per share.

(1) Includes investment in Heitman of $53.8 million at December 31, 2017.

(2) Consolidated Funds represent certain seed investments and investments purchased from Old Mutual plc.

(3) Excludes non-recourse borrowings.

Please see “Definitions and Additional Notes”

Investment Performance

The Company’s investment performance remained strong in the first quarter of 2018. Table 4 below presents a summary of the Company’s investment performance as of March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2017. Performance is shown on a revenue-weighted basis, an equal-weighted basis and an asset-weighted basis. Please see “Definitions and Additional Notes” for further information on the calculation of performance.

