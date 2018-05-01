2018 Taiwan Melons and Cereals Carnival begins this Saturday in Tainan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)-- The Council of Agriculture (COA) announced on Wednesday that the Tainan District Agricultural Research and Extension Station (台南區農業改良場) will hold the "2018 Taiwan Melons and Cereals Carnival" on Saturday, May 5.

The 2018 Taiwan Melons and Cereals Carnival will feature watermelons, miscellaneous grains, fruit and vegetable sculptures competitions, free fruit tastings, and a cereal contest. The COA invites everyone to come out to celebrate and enjoy this year's festivities and activities.

The theme of this year's event is "Watermelon." There will be various types of watermelon on display, having weighed two to three kilograms in recent years.

In addition to arranging various watermelons and potted plants into distinctive Taiwanese scenic spots, several seed and seedling companies will exhibit special melon varieties. On-site vegetable varieties are also displayed or sold, allowing the public to understand the progress of research and development (R&D) of the various domestic varieties of fruits and vegetables here in Taiwan.



(Photo courtesy of the Council of Agriculture)

The COA stated that it hopes this event will promote Taiwan's local and seasonal fruits and vegetables, increase the value of agricultural products and drive purchases.

In addition, this year's organizer also plans to display a variety of miscellaneous grains products in order for people to better understand the diversity of miscellaneous grains, and will also hold cooking competitions. Participants will use rice and beans as the main ingredients for the creative cooking competitions.

The COA further stated that there will also be a DIY class suitable for all age groups. It provides 32 spots and one each in the morning and afternoon.

The Farmers' Foundation will also hold a children's drawing competition, hoping to inspire discovery of the unique beauty of the countryside through children's eyes and encourage children to experience agricultural culture from an early age.



(Photo courtesy of the Council of Agriculture)

2018 Taiwan Melons and Cereals Carnival

Event Date: May 5 (Saturday)

Event time: 09:00 to 4:30 pm

For more information, please contact: (06) 591-2901 #203

Address: COA Tainan District Agricultural Reformed Farm

No.70,Ranch, Xinhua District, Tainan City

Details of the above festival can be found at websites for Tainan District Agricultural Research and Extension Station (DARES), the Council of Agriculture, and the Chinese site.