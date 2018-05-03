Corporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 3, 2018--Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire’s Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

SALISBURY, N.C. -- Food Lion Hosts Third Annual "The Feedy's" Awards to Honor Local Food Banks and Associates Committed to Hunger Relief Source: Food Lion

MIAMI -- Concordia Care Observes May as Mental Health Month: Biopsychosocial Approach Addresses Physical & Mental Health, Achieves Overall Wellness, Sets Path to Recovery Source: Concordia Care, Inc.

HAMILTON, Bermuda -- Signet Jewelers Releases 2017 Corporate Social Responsibility Report Source: Signet Jewelers Limited

DEERFIELD, Ill. -- Atlanta Maintains Top Spot in Walgreens Every One Counts Hometown Challenge in Support of Red Nose Day in the U.S., For the Week of April 23 Source: Walgreens

WASHINGTON -- SunFunder Announces Fundraising and Investing Results Showing Catalytic Capital and Energy Access Could Hold the Key for Investors Seeking Impact Source: SunFunder

PITTSBURGH -- PPG Joins World Alliance for Efficient Solutions Source: PPG

WASHINGTON -- PSAid Contest Engages College Students to Educate on Best Ways to Help Surrounding International Disaster Source: USAID CIDI

OMAHA, Neb. -- Business Wire Raises Money for Children’s Charity at the 2018 Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting Source: Business Wire

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- Marvista Elementary School Wins $20,000 Symetra Heroes in the Classroom ‘MVP Award’ Source: Symetra Financial Corporation

PORTLAND, Ore. -- PGE to Host Summit Focused on Diversity, Inclusion and Equity on May 23 Source: Portland General Electric

BOSTON -- Travelers Institute and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health Team Up to Raise Awareness of Distracted Driving Risks Source: The Travelers Companies, Inc.

LONDON & HONG KONG -- C6 and Liberty Asia Announce Strategic Partnership Source: C6 Intelligence

