Taipei Literature Film Festival to feature films on Bob Dylan and Yukio Mishima

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 9th Taipei Literature Film Festival (TLFF) will kick off on May 31 and 17 films adapted from written works on diverse themes will be screened at Spot Taipei Film House from May 31 to June 14.

In a bid to create a favorable climate for reading in the city, the TLFF is co-organized by the Department of Cultural Affairs at the Taipei City Government and the Taiwan Film Culture Association. The theme of this year's festival is centered around Bob Dylan, who won the Nobel Prize in literature, and Yukio Mishima, one of the most important Japanese authors of the 20th century, with many documentary films on Bob Dylan and classical movies of Japanese writer Yukio Mishima to be screened during the two-week movie festival.

Chung Yung-Feng, the head of the Department of Cultural Affairs at the Taipei City Government said that he is glad to see that TLFF has entered its 9th year, and it felt like yesterday when the 8th TLFF took place. Chung also emphasized that the films selected for this year’s TLFF are way more exciting than last year. The audience will not only be able to see the dialog between literature and film, but the trilateral communication among music, literature, and movie, as the titan of American music, Bob Dylan, is one of the main features in the movie festival.

Tickets sale for the TLFF will start on May 5 at 12:00 p.m. on the official site, a ticket package containing six tickets is also available.