Teachers flee, schools close in Kenya with al-Shabab attacks

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Deadly attacks by the al-Shabab extremist group targeting non-Muslim teachers in Kenya have caused hundreds of schools near the Somali border to shut down as teachers flee for their lives.

Analysts say it is leaving local youth susceptible for recruitment to the al-Qaida-linked group. Dozens of teachers have been sleeping in a union boardroom for weeks as they protest the lack of security and face tear gas from police.

At least 224 primary schools and 42 secondary schools in Wajir County can no longer function after non-local teachers fled. The exodus was caused by the Feb. 16 al-Shabab attack on a primary school in which two non-Muslim teachers were killed. Kenya's Teachers Service Commission transferred 329 teachers elsewhere for their safety. Many others left on their own.