Peru captain at sports court for World Cup doping case

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Peru captain Paolo Guerrero is testifying at sport's highest court in a doping case that could ban him from the World Cup next month.

Guerrero was met by around 20 Peru fans outside the Court of Arbitration for Sport before an appeal hearing on Thursday into his positive test for cocaine metabolites at a World Cup qualifying game last October.

CAS says a verdict could come next week.

Peru must name a provisional squad by May 14.

The World Anti-Doping Agency has appealed to increase Guerrero's ban to one to two years.

Guerrero separately appealed to CAS to overturn his six-month ban by FIFA, which expires this week.

FIFA initially suspended Guerrero for one year through Nov. 3, but reduced it on appeal, clearing him to play at the World Cup.