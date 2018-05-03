LuLu Financial Group Commences Operations in Hong Kong

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 3, 2018--LuLu Financial Group, the leading financial services and payments solution brand, started its operations in Hong Kong with the inauguration of their head office at Hankow Centre in Kowloon.

The branch was inaugurated by Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director, LuLu Financial Group in the presence of Surendran Ammitathody, VP-APAC, other senior officials and dignitaries.

The group acquired 100% ownership of a local financial services company in Hong Kong, adding five more branches to its global network. Branded as “LuLu Money” in Hong Kong, this is LuLu Financial Group’s tenth country of operation and second in the APAC region, after Philippines.

Speaking on the occasion, Adeeb Ahamed said, “We are extremely delighted to start our operations in Hong Kong. The Asia Pacific region is home to some of the most dynamic economies and Hong Kong is one of the most strategic markets. We are excited to be part of the region’s growth story.”

“Further to offering our world class services, that has made us one of the most sought after financial services organisation in the world, we will be reaching out to a larger audience through our innovative digital platforms that have been created in-house,” added Adeeb Ahamed.

“LuLu Money” retail outlets will offer money transfer, retail currency exchange and import & export of currencies. The company is also foraying into the digital space, with an aim to revolutionize the fintech environment in the region. The upcoming “LuLu Money” app will have various features including instant online transactions, payment tracking in real time and payment history, among others.

With plans to move nearly 30% of its transactions on to the digital platform by 2020, LuLu Financial Group is committed to remain on the digital fast track.

About LuLu Financial Group

LuLu Financial Group is an ISO 9001:2015 certified global financial services enterprise that serves banking institutions, business houses, local and international corporations as well as individuals. The group’s services are designed to facilitate secure and instant financial transactions through digitized state-of-the-art systems that deliver flexibility, reliability, and transparency.

Established in 2008, LuLu Financial Group has its global headquarters in Abu Dhabi and operates more than 180+ branches across Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, India, Bangladesh, Philippines, Seychelles and Hong Kong.

