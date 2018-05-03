Lin Ching-yi calls for restricting power in Taiwan after 10 p.m. to save energy, raise birthrate

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Lin Ching-yi (林靜儀), yesterday evening (May 2) suggested that power be restricted after 10 p.m. to help conserve energy and resolve the country's low birthrate.

The Facebook page called Citizens Miaokou (公民廟口-立委在做天在看) posted a video at 6:56 p.m. last night of a question and answer session in Taiwanese dialect and Mandarin with Lin and Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) chief Lee Ying-yuan (李應元). During the session, Lin suggested that power be limited after 10 p.m., people should go home from work, not to turn on the TV and lights and everyone should go to sleep early.

Lin reasoned that taking these steps would solve the energy problem and would also "solve the problem of fewer children." Laughing, probably at the latter comment about increasing the birthrate, Lee concurred with her suggestions.

Lin said that this would would lead to a more healthy lifestyle, with better sleep and the ability to wake up at 5 a.m. In response, Lee said, "I completely agree, lifestyle changes will conserve energy."

She went on to say that she asked that cable TV stations not play movies late at night, "otherwise everyone won't sleep at night as they watch reruns of movies, it's actually a waste of resources. Those old movies have been replayed hundreds of times."

Netizens reacted to her simplistic suggestions with sarcastic remarks:

"This is great, Lin Ching-yi is very wise brilliant and the workers are overwhelmed with gratitude. From this day forward, laborers will never have to be overworked again!"

"This is great, only she could thing of such a ingenious idea, everyone was drunk and you woke them up. Global warming has been solved. This is deserving of many Nobel Prizes."