Taiwan immigration agency doubles Southeast Asian language hotline hours

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The National Immigration Agency (NIA) has doubled its hotline service in Bahasa Indonesia, Thai and Cambodia from four to eight hours a day since May 1.

The service is available from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. instead of only during the afternoon, the Central News Agency reported.

The Vietnamese-language hotline already operated eight hours a day before May 1, but now the service for new immigrants from Indonesia, Thailand and Cambodia has been expanded to the same duration.

The operators hail from Southeast Asia and provide information about visas, health care, education, translations and other items related to life in Taiwan, according to CNA.

The NIA’s toll-free number for its Southeast Asian service is 0800-024-111.