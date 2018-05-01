  1. Home
Taiwan immigration agency doubles Southeast Asian language hotline hours

Service available 8 hours a day

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/05/03 16:02

A sign in Chinese, English, Thai, Vietnamese and Bahasa Indonesia at Zhongli Railway Station (photo courtesy of SSR2000). (By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The National Immigration Agency (NIA) has doubled its hotline service in Bahasa Indonesia, Thai and Cambodia from four to eight hours a day since May 1.

The service is available from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. instead of only during the afternoon, the Central News Agency reported.

The Vietnamese-language hotline already operated eight hours a day before May 1, but now the service for new immigrants from Indonesia, Thailand and Cambodia has been expanded to the same duration.

The operators hail from Southeast Asia and provide information about visas, health care, education, translations and other items related to life in Taiwan, according to CNA.

The NIA’s toll-free number for its Southeast Asian service is 0800-024-111.
new immigrants
Southeast Asia
NIA