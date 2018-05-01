Taiwan celebrates Cinco de Mayo this week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Around Taiwan, there are a number of celebrations happening this week to commemorate Cinco de Mayo (May 5). Cinco de Mayo is popular holiday that celebrates Mexican culture, food and music.

Around Taiwan, there are a number of deals and special events to commemorate this holiday. A list of these events is presented below; but first, the history behind the holiday.

Many people do not know the true meaning behind this holiday. Cinco de Mayo is originally the day the Mexican army defeated the French in the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

Cinco de Mayo is Spanish for May 5. This is the day that during the Franco-Mexican War in 1862 that the Mexican army won an unlikely battle against the French because the latter was better equipped and had an army twice the size of Mexico's (8,000 vs. 4,000).

Cinco de Mayo is a regionally celebrated holiday in Mexico, with most of the celebrations happening in the city of Puebla (where the battle took place), with military parades, traditional folklore dances, traditional music, and food. On the other hand, in the U.S., it has grown more into a celebration of Mexican culture and traditions and many consider it a "party holiday", celebrated with education about the Battle of Puebla, food, Mexican dances and music.

Taiwan has a number of celebrations that will observe Cinco de Mayo. Take a look at the list below; links are included for each for more information.

In Taipei, Thursday, May 3 to Saturday, May 5, Pachuco is hosting a three-day celebration with Mexican food and drinks, and live DJ each night. Booking reservations is highly recommended as they will be busy each day, especially on May 5.

For a different spin on celebrations, El Rincón de la Abuela in Tamsui is having all you can eat BBQ and drinks from 6:30 pm- 9:00 pm this Saturday. They have two price options for food and drinks (nonalcoholic and alcoholic)

This Saturday is also the La Dee Da Festival which is hosted by Maryjane Pizza. It will take place at Pier 5 (Dadaocheng Pier) and will last from 4:00 pm until 10:00 pm.

There will be a number of musical performances at this festival, including the Uppities, Dominik T, DJ Cross Cutz and The Cook, The Thief. Maryjane Pizza along with other great food vendors will feed the jamming crowd, such as Mens Uno Café, Crazy Noodle TW, Rainbow Toast and many more.

For those wanting to celebrate in other parts of Taiwan, Tainan plays host to the Tainan Mayjam at Hutoupi Scenic Area on May 5-6. It is an indie music festival showcasing local Taiwan bands, along with many food vendors, such as Anita's Cantina, serving music-goers.

Drifters Pizza Pub at Wai'ao Beach in Toucheng, Yilan County, is also having an event with musical performances by Tangover for their Cinco de Mayo party. There will be a signature Mexican-style pizza along with drinks specials.

If there are more Cinco de Mayo celebrations to add to this list, please share comments below.