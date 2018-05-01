Three injured during naked man's rampage in eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On the evening of May 2 in Luodong (羅東) in Taiwan’s Yilan County, a crazed man, completely naked went on a rampage in the town, injuring three people in a knife attack. Police were notified at 8:16 p.m.



The 27 year old man, surnamed Lin (林), is said to have suffered past instances of mental instability. In his wild outburst on Wednesday night in Yilan, two men and one woman were all injured, before Lin was apprehended by police.



According to witnesses, the rampage began at about 8 p.m. when Lin first tried to attack customers and employees at a lottery stand with a kitchen knife. After leaving the establishment, Lin proceeded next door to the internet café, where he began attacking a 26 year old female employee, surnamed Tsai (蔡).



Tsai reportedly received cuts to her arms and head while trying to avoid the attacker. A male customer, surnamed Chen (陳), attempted to intervene and sprayed Lin with a fire extinguisher, but Lin also reportedly cut Chen twice during the attack.



Lin then fled the Internet Café and went to a coffee shop 100 meters away where he confronted and attacked another man, also surnamed Chen. Shortly after, police arrived on the scene and apprehended the suspect who had fled into a nearby alley.

The female clerk reportedly suffered 3 to 4 cm knife wounds on both of her arms, while both men received cuts to the back of their head (8 cm and 10 cm).



The three injured persons were sent to nearby hospitals for non-life threatening injuries. Likewise, the perpetrator, Lin was also treated for minor injuries before being taken to the local police station for questioning, reports CNA.

Now News reports that the owner of the coffee shop made a post on Facebook saying “Society is too chaotic. A frightening scene occurred outside my shop, a naked man in the street just randomly cutting people.”



(Security cam footage from the lottery store, image submitted for public use)

