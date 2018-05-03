Cambridge Assessment English Strengthens Management Team in Key Region

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 3, 2018--New appointments by Cambridge Assessment English will enhance support for language learning and assessment across a region which stretches from Africa to the Middle East, and South Asia as well as Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, the Caucasus and Central Asia. Based in the Dubai offices of Cambridge University’s assessment arm, the newly assigned Regional Commercial Head Nassim Abu Ershaed and Strategic Development Head Ramiz Haddadin will work with a wide range of stakeholders in education, government and commercial organisations to offer the benefits of internationally recognised language qualifications to a growing number of learners throughout the region.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180503005101/en/

Nassim Abu Ershaed, Regional Commercial Head, Cambridge Assessment English (Photo: AETOSWire)

Nassim has worked in education for 15 years and joins Cambridge Assessment English from Pearson, where he was Head of Arabian Gulf and Levant, as well as the Regional Portfolio Director of Pearson Qualifications International across the Middle East, Africa, and the Caribbean. Nassim has an MBA and an MSc in Information Systems. He is passionate about social and economic development, both of which benefit from improved education systems and better-equipped organisations and leaders. Nassim’s current role entails supporting our Cambridge English authorised centres’ network from a business development and marketing perspective and shaping the strategy to move forward across the Central Region.

Ramiz has been working with Cambridge English for the past two years and has been responsible for increasing the number of candidates taking Cambridge Assessment English exams in several key countries in the region. He has extensive experience in the field of educational qualifications and worked in the USA, Jordan, and Iraq for ten years in the university sector as a university instructor and certified trainer, qualifications and assessment expert and ELT specialist. He also has substantial experience in international relations, communications, the charity and NGO sector and the petrochemical industry. He is a holder of a bachelor’s degree in English and German, and two master’s degrees in American Studies and in Communications. Ramiz’s role involves supporting Cambridge’s work with Ministries of Education and other government departments throughout the region across the Central Region from curriculum review and language policy review to professional development of teachers and other English language consultation services.

Ramiz and Nassim join Regional Director Liam Vint as the senior management team of Cambridge Assessment English’s Central Region, which covers the Middle East, Africa and South Asia as well as Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, the Caucasus and Central Asia. The regional team is responsible for helping Cambridge Assessment English to deliver on its mission to help people learn English and prove their skills to the world.

*Source:

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180503005101/en/

CONTACT: Cambridge Assessment English

Omar Al-Sharif, +97144378077

mea@cambridgeenglish.org

KEYWORD: UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNITED KINGDOM EUROPE AFRICA MIDDLE EAST

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: EDUCATION UNIVERSITY TRAINING

SOURCE: Cambridge Assessment English

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/03/2018 03:00 AM/DISC: 05/03/2018 03:00 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180503005101/en