Mexico rep. to Taiwan praises Kenting's beauty during visit for Mexican culture festival

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Tourism to Pingtung, and the scenic coastal town of Kenting has been slow recently, with a recent spate of negative news tarnishing the image of a formerly bustling vacation spot.

However, this week the Mexican representative to Taiwan, Martin Torres made a visit to the seaside town, and had some very nice things to say. He mentioned that he could not understand why the town had been cast aside, and why it was no longer loved by Taiwanese tourists.



He also pledged that he would henceforth begin promoting the tourism to Kenting and southern Taiwan as a wonderful destination for Mexican travelers, so that they could enjoy the beauty of the region. In fact, there are many similarities between beachside villages in Mexico and Taiwan’s Kenting, Torres said.



Martin Torres is the director of the Mexican Trade Services Documentation and Cultural Services office in Taipei. He made his first trip to Kenting this week staying at the local Howard Resort Hotel, reports Liberty Times.



He was quoted by the report as saying “the warm climate, the beautiful beaches, and the warmth of the local people all remind me of my hometown in Mexico, which has made me very fond of the place.”



He likewise said that the negative things he has heard about Kenting have been greatly exaggerated, and he thoroughly enjoyed his evening stroll through the friendly beachside town.



Torres is in Kenting to participate in a special Mexican cultural celebration that will introduce Mexican food, dance and culture to the people of Southern Taiwan.



Mexican Rep. to Taiwan Martin Torres (Image from NCCU)

