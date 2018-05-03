Transgender inmate says she was raped amid prison lawsuit

DENVER (AP) — A transgender inmate who is suing Colorado's corrections agency says she was raped at a men's prison, hours after a federal judge denied her request to block the prison from keeping her in a disciplinary unit.

That's according to court records and the woman's attorney.

Lindsay Saunders-Velez filed a lawsuit in July saying she has been threatened, harassed and assaulted since entering Colorado's prisons system last spring for violating a plea deal in a menacing case.

A corrections spokesman says he cannot comment on ongoing litigation.

Saunders-Velez's attorney says the 20-year-old spent more than a week in the Canon City prison's infirmary after being attacked.

Experts say prisons generally house transgender inmates based on the gender assigned at birth, though federal law requires an individual assessment.