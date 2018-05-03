|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|26
|96
|32
|35
|.365
|MMachado Bal
|30
|116
|15
|41
|.353
|JMartinez Bos
|28
|108
|18
|37
|.343
|DGordon Sea
|29
|120
|18
|41
|.342
|Lowrie Oak
|30
|123
|15
|42
|.341
|Altuve Hou
|32
|126
|17
|43
|.341
|Gregorius NYY
|30
|106
|26
|35
|.330
|Cabrera Det
|25
|89
|13
|29
|.326
|Pillar Tor
|30
|111
|21
|36
|.324
|MSmith TB
|26
|87
|9
|28
|.322
|Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 11; Betts, Boston, 11; Gallo, Texas, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; Davidson, Chicago, 9; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 9; MMachado, Baltimore, 9; 4 tied at 8.
|Runs Batted In
Lowrie, Oakland, 30; Gregorius, New York, 30; Haniger, Seattle, 27; GSanchez, New York, 27; MMachado, Baltimore, 25; Segura, Seattle, 24; JMartinez, Boston, 24; KDavis, Oakland, 23; Gallo, Texas, 22; Span, Tampa Bay, 22.
|Pitching
Severino, New York, 5-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 5-1; Clippard, Toronto, 4-0; Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Velazquez, Boston, 4-0; Morton, Houston, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-0; 4 tied at 4-1.