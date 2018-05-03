  1. Home
2018/05/03 13:43
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 26 96 32 35 .365
MMachado Bal 30 116 15 41 .353
JMartinez Bos 28 108 18 37 .343
DGordon Sea 29 120 18 41 .342
Lowrie Oak 30 123 15 42 .341
Altuve Hou 32 126 17 43 .341
Gregorius NYY 30 106 26 35 .330
Cabrera Det 25 89 13 29 .326
Pillar Tor 30 111 21 36 .324
MSmith TB 26 87 9 28 .322
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 11; Betts, Boston, 11; Gallo, Texas, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; Davidson, Chicago, 9; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 9; MMachado, Baltimore, 9; 4 tied at 8.

Runs Batted In

Lowrie, Oakland, 30; Gregorius, New York, 30; Haniger, Seattle, 27; GSanchez, New York, 27; MMachado, Baltimore, 25; Segura, Seattle, 24; JMartinez, Boston, 24; KDavis, Oakland, 23; Gallo, Texas, 22; Span, Tampa Bay, 22.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 5-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 5-1; Clippard, Toronto, 4-0; Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Velazquez, Boston, 4-0; Morton, Houston, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-0; 4 tied at 4-1.