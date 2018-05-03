  1. Home
PLAYOFFS / Through Wednesday, May 2, 2018

By  Associated Press
2018/05/03 13:18
GP G A PTS
Jake Guentzel, PIT 9 8 11 19
David Pastrnak, BOS 10 5 14 19
Sidney Crosby, PIT 9 8 9 17
Brad Marchand, BOS 10 4 11 15
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 9 8 5 13
Patrice Bergeron, BOS 9 4 9 13
Mark Scheifele, WPG 8 8 4 12
Nicklas Backstrom, WAS 9 3 9 12
Filip Forsberg, NSH 9 5 6 11
Nikita Kucherov, TB 8 5 5 10
Torey Krug, BOS 10 3 7 10
Dustin Byfuglien, WPG 8 3 7 10
Blake Wheeler, WPG 8 3 7 10
John Carlson, WAS 9 2 8 10
11 tied with 9 pts.